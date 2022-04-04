Vendors Wanted
Vendors Wanted for Monthly Real Estate Monthly Vendor Expos.
Vendors Wanted.
— Lloyd Segal
The Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association ("LAC-REIA") conducts monthly vendor expos on the second Thursday of every month. There are already 40+ vendors, but LAC-REIA is always looking for more. If you have a product or service that may be valuable to real estate investors, realtors, mortgage brokers, landlords, and related professionals, than LAC-REIA wants you. The vendor expos are conducted on the second Thursday of every month at the Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between Palms and National), Los Angeles, CA 90034 (Culver City adjacent). For further information please contact Susan Hall at 310-792-6404 or go to www.LARealEstateInvestors.com/VendorExpos.
