How The History Of Hip-Hop Is A Lesson For All: From Dre To Will Smith, This Iconic Genre Cannot Be Ignored.
Hip-Hop is back in the news, in big ways. From the Superbowl halftime show to the Oscar scandal, the hip-hop culture is making waves.
“Hip-Hop is non-discriminatory, the music is not constrained by demographics, and appeals to Black, White, and Latin communities equally, History has proven that Hip-Hop is the great equalizer”.”KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, April 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip-Hop has seen a dramatic resurgence in popularity in 2022, reignited by the Superbowl halftime show featuring Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige, to name a few. Most recently, Will Smith, the iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and darling of 90’s hip hop, recently has been gaining notoriety for ascending to Oscar acclaim and descending as the perpetrator of a slap heard around the world. This is the anthology of hip hop: stories of challenge, stories of meteoric success while maneuvering a competitive industry to a beat of their own drum.
— Jessica Dalby
Female entrepreneur Jessica Dalby and hip-hop historian Robb Dalby are leading the charge as the preserver of powerful stories in hip-hop culture. Otherwise known as the Power Duo. Jessica Dalby, along with her husband, business partner, and voice of the brand Robb Dalby, Diggie The Progression of Hip-Hop LLC, is garnering international accolades for their podcast and artist development company, P.U.S.H Entertainment. This power duo is single-handedly bringing the complex stories of hip-hop to the masses. Their podcast, Diggie A-2 The Progression of Hip-Hop, consistently ranks among the top ten of all podcasts globally.
The concept of authenticity is the thread that binds the ambient beat of this genre. “Hip-Hop is non-discriminatory, the music is not constrained by demographics, and appeals to Black, White, and Latin communities equally,” states Dalby, ”History has proven that Hip-Hop is the great equalizer”.
The Dalby's, who are based in the Midwest outside of the Kansas City Metro area, is innovating the way audiences understand the rise of Hip-Hop. The Dalby's tap into this market of eager consumers and educate them on a provocative musical genre. “Diggie A-2 The Progression of Hip-Hop video and audio podcast, acts as a vehicle to educate hip-hop fans on the cultural impact of hip-hop,” Dalby comments, “Listeners connect with the stories of Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop and the like. There is an audience hungry, and there is a market for emerging artists as well”.
According to Brandon Gaille, a marketing expert, fans of hip-hop, while not armed with an excess of disposable cash, are devoted to fresh perspectives and music in this dynamic genre. Hip-Hop consumers above the age of 40 do tend to purchase the most music, people who are in the hip-hop demographic tend to exclusively purchase music in their genre. This is why there can be over 20 million records sold of just one particular album. When something new and hot comes out, everyone wants to get on board and enjoy innovation.
The Dalby’s understand the influence of this multi-generational fan base and facilitate indie artists to harness their unique brand and ultimately, create a niche for themselves. “We serve a community, that appreciates authenticity, and we develop promising talent to reap the benefits.”
