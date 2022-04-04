The Logistics with Purpose Podcast Offsets Carbon for Episodes Streamed in April to Celebrate Earth Month

Tune into the Logistics with Purpose podcast

The podcast is celebrating Earth Month by offsetting one tonne of carbon for any episode downloaded during April through Carbonfund.org, up to 200 tonnes.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Logistics with Purpose podcast, presented by Vector Global Logistics and Supply Chain Now, is celebrating Earth Month by offsetting one metric tonne of carbon for any episode downloaded during April through Carbonfund.org, up to 200 tonnes. Available on all major podcast platforms as well as Vector and Supply Chain Now’s websites, listeners will hear the origin stories, change-making progress, and future plans of organizations who are actively making a difference.“Logistics is a very dynamic, complex, and challenging industry, and it is exciting and refreshing to hear the stories behind these amazing organizations as they fight to make our world a better place,” says Vector Global Logistics Managing Director, Enrique Alvarez. “One can only admire and learn from such determination, focus, and sheer passion. The Logistics with Purpose podcast is our way of helping people get a dose of positive energy while highlighting mission-driven organizations who are currently making a big difference for others.”Spotlighting organizations who are dedicated to social impact, the goal of the Logistics with Purpose podcast isn’t just to entertain listeners, but inspire them to go out and change the world. This action-oriented aspect comes as a result of hearing how others have paved the way in overcoming challenges, pioneering innovation, pivoting during the pandemic, and partnering with others to accomplish their goals—and then following through in their own lives.Previous guest organizations include: MAP International, ThirdLove, Convoy of Hope, Bombas, Feed the Hungry, Sackcloth & Ashes, Doctors Without Borders, Gifts for Good, Good360, and Goodr. Additionally, April’s episodes will have an environmental theme with Carbonfund.org and GoodShipping as the featured guests.Vector chose Carbonfund.org as their non-profit partner for this initiative because they are leading the fight against climate change, and making it easy and affordable for any individual, business, or organization to reduce and offset their climate impact and hasten the transition to a clean energy future. Additionally, every project they work with is third-party validated and verified to meet the highest standards.For this initiative, carbon will be offset for the Capricorn Ridge Wind Farm in Texas. This project will produce clean, renewable energy that will displace traditional fossil-fueled energy sources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Vector is proud to support projects like this one that help move the US to a more renewable future.To learn more about the Logistics with Purpose podcast, visit www.vectorgl.com/podcast

