PHILIPPINES, April 3 - Press Release April 3, 2022 Message of Senator Risa Hontiveros to the Muslim-Filipino Community at the start of the Ramadan VIDEO GOOGLE LINK: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XdKD1uXlCRUUPEU9gdXrxkCCzmx27aQ4/view Assalamualaykum. Ramadan Kareem. Ang aking taimtim na pagbati sa mga Pilipinong Muslim para sa pagsisimula ng pinaka Banal na Buwan ng Ramadan. Kaisa ninyo ako sa inyong Buwan ng Panalangin, pagninilay, at sakripisyo. Harinawa, InshaAllah, ang banal na panahong ito ay magbigay ng pagkakataon para suriin natin nang mabuti ang ating mga desisyong nakakaapekto rin sa buhay ng iba. Panahon rin ito upang unahin nating isipin ang kapakanan ng ating kapwa at gampanan ang ating tungkulin na mas tumulong sa mga kapuspalad. Ngayon, higit kailanman, kailangan nating maglaan ng panahon para pasiglahin ang ating diwa habang nagsusumikap tayong makabangon mula sa mga krisis at malagpasan ang tunggaliang nagpapasakit sa bayan. Kaya naman kami ay kumukuha ng inspirasyon mula sa inyo, aming mga kapatid na Muslim, sa gitna ng banal na panahong ito, upang tayo ay patuloy na magkaisa sa ating paghahangad ng pangmatagalang kapayapaan, katarungan, at kaunlaran para sa ating bansa. Nawa'y manatiling matatag ang ating pagmamahalan sa isa't isa. Maging instrumento tayo ng pag-asa para sa ating kapwa Pilipino. InshaAllah. Assalamualaykum. Ramadan Kareem. My solemn greetings to the Muslim Filipino community at the start of Ramadan. I join you in this month of fervent prayer. The holy season of Ramadan, which provides a respite from the trials and the temptations of the world, is a time for reflection and self-restraint. It is an opportunity for each of us to take a closer look at the choices we make that also affect the lives of others. It is a time for us to think beyond ourselves and fulfill our duty to help the less fortunate. Now, more than ever, we need to take time to nourish our spirits as we strive to recover from crises and conflicts. Thus, we take inspiration from you, our Muslim brothers and sisters, during this holy season so we may continue to be united in our quest for lasting peace, justice, and prosperity for our country. May our love for one another triumph over the challenges that come our way. Let us be instruments of hope for our fellow Filipinos. InshaAllah.