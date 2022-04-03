Derby / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5001240

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 04/02/2022 at 2245 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shattuck Hill Road

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Thomas Evans

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/02/2022 at 2245 hours VSP Derby observed a vehicle make a moving violation on Shattuck Hill Road, in the town of Newport, Vermont. Troopers stopped this vehicle and observed signs of impairment on the operator. The operator was arrested and charged for DUI after further investigation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/19/2022 at 1030 hours

COURT: Orleans County

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.