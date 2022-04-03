Derby / DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A5001240
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/02/2022 at 2245 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shattuck Hill Road
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Thomas Evans
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/02/2022 at 2245 hours VSP Derby observed a vehicle make a moving violation on Shattuck Hill Road, in the town of Newport, Vermont. Troopers stopped this vehicle and observed signs of impairment on the operator. The operator was arrested and charged for DUI after further investigation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/19/2022 at 1030 hours
COURT: Orleans County
