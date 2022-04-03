Submit Release
News Search

There were 99 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,367 in the last 365 days.

Derby / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5001240

TROOPER: David Garces                             

STATION: Derby                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/02/2022 at 2245 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shattuck Hill Road

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Thomas Evans                                             

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/02/2022 at 2245 hours VSP Derby observed a vehicle make a moving violation on Shattuck Hill Road, in the town of Newport, Vermont. Troopers stopped this vehicle and observed signs of impairment on the operator. The operator was arrested and charged for DUI after further investigation.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/19/2022 at 1030 hours            

COURT: Orleans County

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Derby / DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.