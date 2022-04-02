Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3500 Block of Water Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce arrests made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, April 1, 2022, in the 3500 block of Water Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, April 1, 2022, 21 year-old Trevon Frager, of no fixed address, and 19 year-old Andrew Johnson, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).