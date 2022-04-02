Central PA Singer-Songwriter Channels Classic Cash On Debut Single

Alt-country/folk singer-songwriter Pete Miller has released an all-acoustic debut single, "A Light Out There." He's drawing comparisons to Johnny Cash.

I am 29 years of age, but my knees feel much older”
— Pete Miller

LANCASTER, PA, USA, April 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Oh, there is a light, a light out there, a light out there my friend
A light so warm it takes all form and comes peacefully if you choose
There is no line I can say or choose to demean the light, for the light is not confused
If the spark is your faith, what line will amuse you not to try, and what is your excuse?"
--Pete Miller, "A Light Out There"

"Pete Miller holds nothing back on the raw grit and fire of “A Light Out There” - IndiePulse Music
"An organic, unfiltered, yet groovy musical approach" - Daily Music Roll
"Taking influences from country music but dabbed with alternative and punk music, Pete Miller manages to carve out for himself a surprising niche" - The Indie Source

There is, indeed, a light out there for Central PA singer-songwriter Pete Miller. The Connecticut native is already garnering critical praise for his stripped-down, homespun, true-to-life songs, notably his debut single. "A Light Out There" was released by MTS Records, on April 1st, 2022, and you'd be a fool to ignore it.
His brand of music is raw, unpolished and unfiltered. Channeling the spirits of the late Johnny Cash and Townsend Van Zandt, Miller delivers his homespun poetic lyrics over his jangling acoustic guitar picking, painting a vivid portrait of simpler times, imperfect productions, and true rock ‘n’ roll energy. There’s nothing fancy about Pete Miller’s style, but he’s as authentic as they come…what you see is truly what you get.

While following his music dream, Pete works at the blue collar jobs he sings about in his “everyman songs,” working in warehouses, lumber yards, and construction, while studying mechanics part-time. Miller makes no bones about his honest, hard-working, blue collar image. He lives the lyrics he writes, saying "I am 29 years of age, but my knees feel much older.”

Listen to "A Light Out There" at https://open.spotify.com/track/6JB3emVxbk2Y2BID88bdAH?si=9b8da39f6f9841cf
Follow Pete Miller on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/petemillersingersongwriter

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

