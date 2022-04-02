Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement in honour of the month of Ramadan:

“Tonight at sunset, Muslims in British Columbia and around the world will mark the start of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, prayer and spiritual reflection.

“Ramadan is a time for family and friends to gather to pray, fast during the daytime, and break the fast at 'iftar' after sunset. At this time, Muslims are especially mindful of giving back to their communities through 'zakat' and volunteerism.

“Ramadan is a time to put values such as self discipline and compassion into practice, to appreciate our blessings and to give generously to others.

“Ramadan is also an opportunity to celebrate our province’s many Muslim communities and the important contributions Muslims make each day to our province.

“On behalf of the Government of British Columbia, I wish everyone observing this holy month a blessed and peaceful time of reflection.

“Ramadan Mubarak!”

For Arabic, Persian, Urdu and French translations: https://news.gov.bc.ca/26520#translations