Late Sorrow Sends a Message of Inspiration Through Music
The Music made under Late Sorrow comes as a message to inspire others to pursue their dreams and be able to feel that it is okay to have/express their emotions.
You have a story you can tell whether it's through music or art or work... You are here for a reason!"BUFFALO, NY, US, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The music made under Late Sorrow is a message to inspire others to pursue their dreams and to be able to feel that it's okay to have emotions.
— Late Sorrow
Late Sorrow has been inspired by alternative artists such as blink-182, Simple Plan, Weezer, Evanescence, Green Day, Linkin Park, Avenged Sevenfold, The Offspring Lil Peep, Juice WRLD, Post Malone etc., as well as a variety of artists in many different genres of the 90's such as Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Soundgarden / Audioslave , Rage Against The Machine, Serj Tankian / System Of A Down, Nirvana, Radiohead, punk artists such as Ramones, Sex Pistols, NOFX, and Pop/Rock bands such as The Beatles, Queen, U2, Billy Joel and many others.
Late Sorrow, like some of you, has suffered from depression and suicidal thoughts in the past, as many people do throughout life. It is because of some of you that he's still striving to make relate-able music that can help others through tough times.
Late Sorrow wants to help drive others to their goals in the music that he makes. You have a story you can tell whether it's through music or art or work.
You are here for a reason!
