Hip Hop's Next Undiscovered Sensation? Why You Want to Meet The Next Rising Star Dyception
Been wandering and hope to find, The missing pieces that my puzzle hides”BUFFALO, NY, US, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a lot of buzz surrounding up and coming talent in the music industry as a whole, but there are always fierce talents that seem to get lost in the mix of all of the hype.. Today we will focus more specifically on the hip-hop genre. With sub-genres like alternative hip-hop, conscious rap, trap, and boom bap, it can become very easy for potential stars to fly under the radar. Let's introduce you to one of those potentials. Meet Dyception, a Florida Hip Hop Artist whose specialty consist of blending storytelling with a "life-lessons-learned: approach to his music. In his own unique style he is able to create emotional ballads for his listeners that portray, and depict vivid, relatable, pictures to his audience via passionate lyrics and wordplay. This is the type of artist that hip-hop has been missing for quite some time. Many hip-hop artist now are predictable and don't show much in terms of versatility. This is what we have come to expect from new artist but Dyceptions Style trumps this new natural expectation. In one song he may cause you to cry through a relatable, heartfelt storytelling rap, while the next song will motivate the listener by singing a melody with hopeful lyrics. This is Dyception's way. Showing that all is not what it seems. REAL HIP-HOP IS STILL ALIVE!
— Dyception
Jarred Pride
Sovereign Savant LLC.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other