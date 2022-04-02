PARIS, FRANCE, April 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 50,000 new Discord users are joining MEE6 daily. Now, MEE6 is set to revolutionize the crypto space with the release of the MEE6 Community Token Platform

With MEE6's forthcoming $MEE6 Token airdrop, all MEE6 Avatars holders will receive free $MEE6 tokens.

Used by more than 17 million communities, MEE6 is out to make headway in the global crypto space with the unveiling of the MEE6 Community Token Platform, which would enable any community to create and sell fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to their members in exchange for impressive benefits.

"MEE6 stays on track with its mission to help communities monetize on the blockchain through the MEE6 Avatars NFTs, the first step towards realizing that goal. We're developing a Community Token Platform that'll allow any community to launch their token," a representative of the 20 employees’ company said.

In line with this, the building of the Patreon of web3 has been on top of the agenda of the MEE6 administration. The MEE6 Community Token is to web3 what Patreon is to web 2.0. Except that this time, community members can also earn money.

MEE6 NFT avatars is a collection of 10,000 unique avatars randomly generated on the blockchain. Every avatar has a unique trait and rarity. MEE6 avatars are designed so that there are more than one million various possible combinations. All holders of Avatars will be given access to $MEE6 Token airdrops. The ERC-20 token will power the upcoming MEE6 Community Token Platform.

Those who will mint MEE6 avatars will not only enjoy the Token Airdrop of $MEE6 Tokens but will also gain access to MEE6 crypto features in private alpha, free MEE6 Premium membership for their servers, and 50% less fees on MEE6's community token platform. In addition, those who will mint MEE6 Avatars would be able to help the team on its mission to tokenize online communities all around the world. On top of that, they are set to receive exclusive early-backer benefits.

After the airdrop, the team will pick a few communities to be onboarded on the first version of its community token platform. The chosen communities will be able to create their community token and launch the initial sale on the platform.

The team is also set to roll out the full launch of the community token platform afterward. At this point, any online community will be able to use our Community Token Platform.

To buy a MEE6 Avatar NFT, community members would need to have an Ethereum wallet. They can directly create one and buy some Ethereum on platforms such as Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken. Afterward, they need to set up the Metamask Chrome extension. Finally, they will be able to buy MEE6 Avatars NFTs directly on the MEE6 website on the public sale date, which is set for April 10th, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. CET.

Those interested may join MEE6's Discord channel and get exclusive benefits before the public sale, as well as news and updates about the project. MEE6 will be offering giveaways and events on the Discord server.

Others who wish to learn more about MEE6 may visit the website for more information.