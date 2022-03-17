Planet Neo Launches Metaverse Of Tribes With Advanced NFTs, Games, and Media

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Neo serves as a web multimedia hub for stories, characters, games, and animations. NFT holders get to gain access to Club Neo as well as access to exclusive competitions.

Planet Neo is out to make a solid mark in the industry after launching a Metaverse of their own tribes with advanced Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), games, music, and media. The game-changing brand creates tribes and collaborates with other brands that live inside the Web2 and Web3 realities. Planet Neo is creating advanced NFT-based play-to-earn games.

“However, more than NFTs and games, Planet Neo Metaverse serves as a place to explore, play, learn and recreate,” a company representative said in a statement.

Planet Neo’s core product pillars are advanced NFTs, play-to-earn games, and, soon, content such as animations, music, and physical publications. At the core of Planet Neo is its mission to improve life on Earth, provide hope to people, and share good energy. To meet this objective, each project released has the purpose of helping the planet, hence helping people, animals, and the ecology.

Planet Neo, which plans to launch six projects, is currently laser-focused on Dino X Dino, which has a mission of spreading the message, “Save the planet from the corruption of the fallen Gods & Angels.” It is currently working on two key streams for Dino X Dino. Phase one of the Design stream includes 2D dinosaurs and rarities, while Phase two is 3D design.

There are currently four different categories of Dinosaur: Gods, Angels, Royals, and Guardians. The Dino eggs will hatch into beautiful and unique arts. Owning a Dino allows holders to have access to gaming, as well as earn NFTs through playing and exclusive accessories and NFTs. They can put their Dinos in the community vault and share yield in the play-to-earn game.

In terms of the NFT build, Planet Neo is currently prototyping the NFT. It is expecting the hatching to commence at the end of March 2022. Upon completion of this stage of work, Planet Neo will launch custom cars, a global journey of food, space school, and inter-Metaverse travel.

Planet Neo’s advanced NFTs are eternally upgradeable, can issue commands, equip other NFTs, alter their look for different contexts, and more. Those who will hold a Planet Neo NFT will gain access to Club Neo, where they get to skip the queue and get automatic whitelist access to Planet Neo’s owned and partner projects. NFT holders will get access to exclusive competitions simply for holding a Planet Neo NFT. They also get a sneak preview of games with exclusive gifts starting the third

quarter of 2022.

In addition, the team will create exclusive NFTs for Planet Neo NFT holders only. One of the plans is to hold regular physical

gatherings later in 2022.