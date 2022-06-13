Webolutions Develops New Website for Laser Tech

Webolutions - Denver's Most Experienced Custom Website Developers

The website redesign provides a great user experience and creates complex functionalities which bring Laser Tech’s brand to life and achieve business goals.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Webolutions, Denver’s leading web design company, has recently completed and launched a website redesign, including multiple custom development elements and data integrations, for Laser Tech, a manufacturer of innovative, laser-based measurement devices. The new website launch was completed in conjunction with Laser Tech’s recent rebranding, which included a new logo.

“This project allowed us to incorporate multiple complex website functionalities, including global customer service requests with detailed customer care routing, a robust distributor resources login area to provide resource access to distributors worldwide, and individual mini sites with unique user journeys for Laser Tech’s different product verticals,” said John Vachalek, CEO/Founder at Webolutions. “The new website brings the updated brand experience of Laser Tech to life through elegant user-based UX, a clean and engaging design, clear messaging, and beautiful imagery. We’re excited to measure and see the bottom-line business impacts this updated website creates.”

The new website contains a variety of important features and benefits, including:

• Streamlined and intuitive navigation

• Mobile responsive design

• Modern layouts and imagery

• 100% custom designs

• Easy-to-use content management tools

• ROI-based performance measurement systems

The Laser Tech website continues to provide highly detailed information to meet customer needs, along with advanced quote request functionality. These holdovers from the old website are enhanced by the new site that incorporates the latest trends in web design.

“I am thrilled that Laser Tech is launching a new website that invites our professional users into a friendly user experience from desktop, phone and tablet, and that it is educational and conveys the information they need to make informed decisions,” said J. Vermillion, Director of Global Marketing & Business Development at Laser Tech. “In addition, the new site and platform gives Laser Tech’s marketing department full control over development and design.”

This launch is the latest in a series of robust website projects successfully launched by Webolutions. The web design company’s unique ability to provide high levels of customization that solve a wide range of business goals has further enhanced their reputation as an industry leader in web design and development.

Explore the new lasertech.com today. The website is currently live and accessible on all web browsers.

About Webolutions

Established in 1994, Webolutions is the most comprehensive digital marketing agency in Colorado. The company builds superior custom websites with search engine rankings and user engagement in mind. They are experts in bringing a company’s brand to life to achieve their business goals more effectively. Webolutions uses a uniquely crafted and meticulous methodology to ensure that website development and design is done from the ground up with a single goal: to maximize their clients’ business results and impact.

About Laser Tech

Laser Tech is a Colorado-based manufacturing and design company. For over 35 years, Laser Tech has maintained an intense focus on providing laser measurement technologies which address real world needs and applications, including speed enforcement, crash investigation, forestry, mining, and utilities and surveying. Using ISO compliant and continuous movement techniques allows Laser Tech to exercise its policy of achieving quality through dedication and innovation.

