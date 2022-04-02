“Stay, Dine and See Macao” rolls out new itineraries and elements Self-choice itinerary spikes in popularity Over 4,700 residents signed up in the first quarter

MACAU, April 2 - As the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project carries on this year, local tours are regularly enhanced and woven with fresh elements. New itineraries and greater discounts unfold from April onwards. Macao residents are encouraged to explore and spend in the local community, where local tours lead to more robust growth in economic activities.

Five groups comprising about 140 participants toured around Macao today (2 April). The itineraries feature Nossa Senhora Village of Ká Hó, one of Macao’s eight scenic spots – Coloane Village, Maritime Museum, A-Ma Temple, Moorish Barracks and skywalk in a flash, among more highlights.

New itinerary for flash skywalk experience

A new itinerary comes available in April to offer skywalk experience in a flash at Macau Tower. Participants can enjoy breathtaking skywalk and selfie moments from a height of 233 meters. The tour also covers Sino-Portuguese maritime culture and visit to relevant attractions.

One itinerary, two dining options

Revolving around Macao’s World Heritage sites, another tour takes participants to visit A-Ma Temple and Moorish Barracks, as well as the Maritime Museum for a glimpse of traditional fish boats and fishing methods in Macao. Participants can choose either of the dining alternatives: enjoy lunch buffet at the 360° Café of Macau Tower, or freely choose where to enjoy meal in the community with the 100-patacas dining card.

The local tours to Macao Science Center and Lin Zexu Memorial Museum of Macao have been adjusted in terms of itinerary and fee, letting participants explore scientific wonders and life of legendary figures at a great price.

Limited itineraries between April and June

A variety of tour itineraries will be rolled out successively in symphony with the calendar of events and activities between April and June, promising a myriad of wonderful travel experiences for residents to enjoy while staying in the city.

Self-choice itinerary becomes a big hit

At present, the self-choice itinerary for experiencing Macao your own style enjoys great popularity. With 4,792 signups as of 1 April, it ranks second after the hottest Coloane tour.

From late January 2022 until 1 April 2022, 20,836 individuals signed up for local tours and 6,284 hotel packages were sold, engaging about 14,884 hotel overnight guests.

For details about signing up for local tours and hotel staycations, please visit the website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/subsidies/macao-tour-hotel