Entries open for the 8th PropertyGuru Vietnam Awards

Winners at the seventh PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards in 2021. Entries are now open for the 8th edition of the awards. — Photo courtesy of the organiser

HCM CITY — Submissions are now being accepted for the eighth PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards, the biggest and most prestigious industry accolades recognising Việt Nam’s real estate.

Eligible companies and the public can send their entries and nominations until August 12 at asiapropertyawards.com/en/nominations.

The awards will be judged by an independent panel of leading experts in real estate consultancy, architecture and design, green building, and sustainable development. The selection process is supervised by the team of HLB, the global network of independent advisory and accounting firms.

The winning developers and projects will be honoured on October 21 at a black-tie gala dinner and awards presentation ceremony in HCM City.

Organised by Asia’s leading property technology company, PropertyGuru Group, and supported by leading brands like Kohler, Hafele and Saint-Gobain Vietnam, the awards programme allows outstanding developers and design practices to compete in a plethora of new categories.

They include Best Luxury Housing Development (Hà Nội), Best Residential Development (Quy Nhơn), Best Residential Development (southern Vietnam), Best Residential Development (northern Vietnam), Best Residential Development (central Vietnam), Best Wellness Lifestyle Development, Best Completed Condo Development, Best Completed Housing Development, Best Connectivity Condo Development, Best Coastal Residential Development, Best Education Development, Best Mixed-Use Architectural Design, and Best F&B Design Concept.

The awards presentation will also be live-streamed to an international audience via AsiaPropertyAwards.com and digital partner platforms, reaching consumers and agents across Asia-Pacific.

The main winners will be able to compete with the region’s most outstanding developers and projects for Best of Asia honours at the 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 9.

Around 71 winners across 56 categories were revealed in the hybrid gala celebration in HCM City at the seventh PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards last year.

Đặng Phương Hằng, a member of the judging panel and managing director of CBRE Vietnam, said: “Although COVID-19 still posed challenges to the property market in 2021, Việt Nam’s economy has been showing marked improvement. The performance of the Vietnamese market has been positive, with net absorption growing in Hà Nội and HCM City, while asking rents in industrial parks, especially in southern Việt Nam, have increased year on year.

“Primary condominium selling prices also continued to rise in Hà Nội and HCM City. These positive shifts signal gathering tailwinds behind the Vietnamese property market’s climb up the recovery curve.” — VNS