St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass / Arrest on a Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4002216

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 04/01/2022 @ approximately 2233 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Lyndonville

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Arrest on a Warrant

ACCUSED: Zacary Langmaid

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon

VICTIM: Patricia Griffith

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a citizen dispute at a residence in Lyndonville. Investigation revealed that Zacary Langmaid was intoxicated and causing a disturbance. The victim, Patricia Griffith, requested Langmaid to leave the residence. Langmaid then returned and continued to cause a disturbance. Further investigation revealed that Langmaid had an active arrest warrant. Langmaid was taken into custody and transported to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury. Langmaid was lodged on his arrest warrant and cited for Unlawful Trespass.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/6/2022 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED: NRCF, St. Johnsbury

BAIL: $200

(Arrest Warrant)

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.