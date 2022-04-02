St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass / Arrest on a Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4002216
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/01/2022 @ approximately 2233 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Lyndonville
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Arrest on a Warrant
ACCUSED: Zacary Langmaid
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon
VICTIM: Patricia Griffith
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a citizen dispute at a residence in Lyndonville. Investigation revealed that Zacary Langmaid was intoxicated and causing a disturbance. The victim, Patricia Griffith, requested Langmaid to leave the residence. Langmaid then returned and continued to cause a disturbance. Further investigation revealed that Langmaid had an active arrest warrant. Langmaid was taken into custody and transported to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury. Langmaid was lodged on his arrest warrant and cited for Unlawful Trespass.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/6/2022 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
LODGED: NRCF, St. Johnsbury
BAIL: $200
(Arrest Warrant)
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111