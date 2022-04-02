Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass / Arrest on a Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 22A4002216

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                            

 

STATION:  VSP St. Johnsbury                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 04/01/2022 @ approximately 2233 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Lyndonville

 

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Arrest on a Warrant

 

 

ACCUSED: Zacary Langmaid                                              

 

AGE: 33

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon

 

 

VICTIM: Patricia Griffith

 

AGE: 31

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a citizen dispute at a residence in Lyndonville. Investigation revealed that Zacary Langmaid was intoxicated and causing a disturbance. The victim, Patricia Griffith, requested Langmaid to leave the residence. Langmaid then returned and continued to cause a disturbance. Further investigation revealed that Langmaid had an active arrest warrant. Langmaid was taken into custody and transported to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury. Langmaid was lodged on his arrest warrant and cited for Unlawful Trespass.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME:  6/6/2022 @ 0800 hours        

 

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

 

LODGED: NRCF, St. Johnsbury

 

BAIL: $200

 (Arrest Warrant)

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

