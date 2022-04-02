Submit Release
Ad revenues at broadcasting stations fall by more than 40 per cent

VIETNAM, April 2 - Illustration photo. Việt Nam had 78 radio channels and 198 domestic television channels last year.— Photo ictnews.vietnamnet.vn

HÀ NỘI — Broadcast advertising revenue was estimated to decline by 40 - 50 per cent last year.

The Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information report shows that Việt Nam had 78 radio channels and 198 domestic television channels last year.

Television increased by one, while radio broadcasting decreased by eight channels compared to 2020.

The revenue of broadcasting units last year was estimated at VNĐ9.2 trillion (US$400 million).

Specifically, the broadcasting stations in provinces and municipalities achieved revenue of about VNĐ3.9 trillion.

The stations' advertising revenue reached VNĐ2.83 trillion; funding provided by State agencies was VNĐ1.28 trillion.

The revenue of broadcasting and radio stations is mainly based on the State budget and advertising. Due to the impact of the pandemic, the stations' advertising revenue is estimated to decrease by 40-50 per cent.

Previously, the management agency had stated that social networks and multimedia communication methods, smart devices, and the trend of digitisation continued to develop strongly, making television stations, especially local ones, face many challenges in maintaining audiences and developing digital platforms.

In addition, the decrease in revenue from advertising services due to the competition for commercial advertising of other media, such as social networks such as YouTube and Facebook, also caused many stations to face difficulties.

In addition, activities in cross-border on-demand television service provision by foreign enterprises, which have not been regulated by specific regulations, create an unequal business environment in the pay-television market in Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, broadcasting stations are unsure how to build financial autonomy plans in the spirit of press planning approved by the Prime Minister. — VNS

