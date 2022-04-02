Dj Proper performs 4-3-22 for The Husl Grammy Party at Bar ZAZU Resorts World, LV Presented by Charmaine Blake PR Firm

Dj Proper Las Vegas The Husl Grammy Party Lil Mosey 4-3-22 The Husl Grammy Party Charmaine Blake Pr Presents The Husl Grammy Party

PROPER returns to Vegas for Charmaine Blake's exclusive red carpet The Husl party for Grammy weekend in association with Resorts World.

I feel the music community on Grammy weekend is better than ever these days, the evolution of the craft into the NFT market and the ability now for anyone to monetize online by promoting their brand” — Dj Proper

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, April 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #DJProper will be holding down a set performing at this year's, The HUSL Grammy Party presented by Charmaine Blake PR & iHeart Radio. This exclusive event will take place on Grammy Night, Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, at Bar Zazu within Resorts World in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is a nouveau riche, elegant soirée combining the flair of Hollywood’s A-list elites and the futuristic tone of crypto-giants, the HUSL. The HUSL’s special guest on Grammy Night is a singer-songwriter and 4-time Grammy Nominee Eric Benét.

As part of the exclusive event, there will be a live performance by Lil Mosey who is an American rapper. He rose to fame in late 2017 with the release of his single "Pull Up". Mosey's debut studio album Northsbest included his first Billboard Hot 100 charting single, "Noticed". He has over 9.4 million streams online https://open.spotify.com/artist/5zctI4wO9XSKS8XwcnqEHk

Along with 'Clash of the Cover Band’ star on E! television’s Connie Peña, along with an NFT giveaway from the HUSL for premier attendees.

Expect a curated Grammy drink list, along with 5-star quality tapas, and an ambiance that is unmatched at the newest hotel on the Strip. NFTs will be displayed on Bar Zazu’s unique 3D art canvases, unlike anything seen before in an upscale lounge, coupled with beautiful interior décor. Past and present Grammy nominees and winners will be in attendance; this event is surely not to be missed!

ABOUT #THEHUSL https://twitter.com/the_husl

The HUSL is a platform for creators. A global music marketplace that allows individuals around the world to upload their newest music as NFTs. A place where they can be seen and discovered.

Arriving on March 30th, 2022, the HUSL will showcase their HUSLVERSE world brought to you by Vulcan Forged. It will be the premier destination for some of the biggest brands in music, sports, entertainment, and fashion.

Individuals will be able to purchase land and build on top of it to help create the HUSLVERSE ecosystem. In addition, the HUSL will provide access to virtual events, conferences, meet & greets, and exclusive experiences within [its] metaverse.

The HUSLVERSE will add play-to-earn elements within its metaverse so users can be paid to play and enjoy the HUSLVERSE ecosystem. Each world inside the map will have different games that users can enjoy. 4 different lands. 4 different experiences. A world full of imagination awaits.

Check out The HUSL #PR🎧PER Grammy AR Experience going live Sunday with a free download link in bio on Dj Proper's Instagram, developed by Abdul Gieballa of Innov8 Technologies ( https://www.instagram.com/innov8techcorp )

and business partner Carver Tee Williams. This technology is at the forefront of marketing and Virtual/ Augmented Reality advertising is a must-have for your next event. This Snapchat filter lens can be used anywhere on any smartphone/tablet and is the perfect tool for users to enhance their online content.



Celebrities Expected:

Eric Benét (4 Time Grammy Nominee, Singer-Songwriter), Hit-Boy (Producer of the Year at 2022 Grammys), Brittany B (Grammy Nominee, Singer), Kizzo (4 Time Grammy Nominee, Producer), Nabayin (2 time Grammy Nominee, Producer), & Eric Bellinger (R&B Singer)).

Ty Dolla Sign, x4 Grammy winner x8 Nominee is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. He first gained major recognition in 2010 for his feature on American rapper YG's single "Toot It and Boot It", which he had co-written and produced for Def Jam Recordings.

Hit-Boy, Grammy 2022 Producer of Year is an American record producer, rapper, singer, and songwriter. In May 2011, he had signed a two-year deal with Kanye West's GOOD Music production branch

Brittney B x1 Grammy Nominee is an American singer and songwriter from Compton, California. She released two mixtapes throughout 2016: AfterHours, and HelloSummer. Her EP Urban Nostalgia debuted #168 on the R&B iTunes Top 200 charts in 201

Kizzo 4x Grammy-nominated producer |Sound Architect|Artist Development| |C.E.O - UlteriorMusicEntertainment|Sony Music Pub| Owner @ulteriormebrand.

DJ Motiv8 of the world-famous 6x time Grammy-winning band Black Eyed Peas, original founder/disc jockey of the iconic group, legendary producer, and international touring star.

Location:

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Press Check-In: 8:00 PM

Arrivals: 9:00 PM

Contact:

#CharmaineBlakePRFirm

The Husl Grammy Party with PR🎧PER