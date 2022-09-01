Cannexs Burning Treez Festival Recap with Ludacris , Busta Rhymes, & many more

Burning Treez Festival August 27th 2022 Adelanto CA Ludacris and DJ Infamous at Burning Treez Festival 2022 photo credit : @cjw_pics91 @bar3_pixels Havoc of Mobb Deep Burning Treez Festival@cjw_pics91 @bar3_pixels

This past weekend on August 27th 2022 at Adelanto Stadium and Plaza, Hip Hop and Cannabis culture history happened with an unforgettable post pandemic show .

We wanted to create a musical line-up with legendary acts that have lasted the test of time. These artists all have been ambassadors in normalizing cannabis through their use of advocacy.” — Lip Yow, founder and CEO of CANNEXS and GAME DAY

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone is now talking about Cannexs Burning Treez Festival was the show of the year and was an unprecedented event for the cannabis industry. Located at the newly renovated Adelanto Stadium and Event Plaza, it was an unforgettable day filled with great entertainment that finished on a beautiful summer night in the high desert. A music event production like this with open vending and consumption, never had been pulled off prior but thanks to local legalization advocate lawyer Freddy Sayegh of Green Holdings Group the concert and expo was greatly successful teaming up with local law enforcement and the town Mayor Gabriel Reyes. The production team from Cannabis Talk 101 of iHeart Radio, facilitated the crew to make it all happen legendary radio personality Joe Grande and podcast co-host Christopher "Blue" Wright sponsored event and also coordinated the stages. Owner of Cannexs Lip Yow brought together an opportunity for fans to enjoy the top brands showcasing their exclusive products along with amazing local artist and industry legends performing for an affordable ticket.

With over 100 vendors and 50 musical acts it was an adventure all day at the event festival grounds. The excitement did not stop from beginning to end with a star filled lineup and interesting booths around every corner showcasing some the industry's best brands. The event started with panels discussing the evolution of the cannabis industry and featured some of the world’s best growers and icons sharing their unique experiences. Anyone who came got to enjoy access to the interviews and then go between two stages onsite. Gameday had their season opener with Raider Nation squad was in full effect for the black & silver fans. The White Angel Lounge 2nd stage had some of the best upcoming and underground musical acts in music today featuring artist like Born Divine, Bazerk , Irie Nations & Dj APX 1. Then heading to the WeedMaps Mainstage was a musical adventure that was filled with over 9 hours of music hosted all day by radio stars Romeo of 93.5 FM K-Day and then closed out night with Big Boy of 92.3 FM. The music provided by main stage disc jockey Dj Proper was an unforgettable journey was a tribute to the foundation of the culture and was supported by the talented DJ Infamous, who is Ludacris's personal disc jockey (Instagram: @djinfamous Twitter: @djinfamousATL Snapchat: djinfamous33 ).

The party did not stop on Mainstage having some of the raps most coveted lyricist that built the foundation of hip hop. It started off early in afternoon with talents such as Loomis , MC Supernatural, Seefor Yourself , Ras Kas & Planet Asia that got the crowd hyped for a night of legends rocking the stage. It turned self evident it was a new chapter in hip hop history as Tha Alkaholiks hit the stage with an amazing show , then a dope set by bay legend Too Short , & west coast rap pioneer Xzibit. The show was blessed by a timeless Mobb Deep tribute that did deceased member Prodigy proud for his Queensbridge crew of Havoc and Big Noyd backed by one of the dopest disc jockeys in game DJ LES ( NAS's dj / Ill Will Records) . The show was headlined by music and film star Ludacris who had not performed in California for many years playing hit after hit having crowd hyped on a Disturbing The Peace Atlanta vibe that was truly crunk. The event climaxed with an unforgettable performance by Busta Rhymes along with Spliff Star who went down the list of their amazing catalogue that got crowd going nuts. Burning Treez utilized Proper's elite Equality Radio support team comprised of production manager Siso "Zulu Zion" Ogisi and artist relations manager QBwoy of Jamaican Gold who helped coordinate with Cannexs , Freddy Sayegh, & Cannabis Talk 101 squad the success of processing the countless last minute unforeseen issues that events encounter producing a great execution of performances on main stage at a major festival

This show had an exclusive green carpet VIP list with over 200+ influencers and celebrities attend this luxurious event. Elias Theodorou and top-ranked U.S. Slap Fight Champion Da Crazy Hawaiian hosted a slap-fighting Chin Check Slap Down . The show included some of the top media companies together: IHeart Radio’s Cannabis Talk 101, The Blacklist, Green Holdings Group Weedmaps, and Cannabis Capitol, also with major support Advanced Nutrients, Ispire, Raw Rolling Papers, Rockets Seeds, Game Day, White Angel Farms, Grizzly Peak, Napalm, Buddies Brand, and Dime Industries. The World Series of Cannabis was held with these WSOC Competition Categories

- Sun Grown Flower

- Mixed Light Flower

- Indoor Flower

- Indica Flower

- Hybrid Flower

- Sativa Flower

- Infused Flower

- Flower Pre-Roll

- Infused Pre-Roll

- Disposable Vape

- Distillate Vape

- Live Resin Vape

- Live Rosin Vape

- Solvent Concentrates

- Solventless Concentrates

- Baked Goods

- Beverages

- Candy

- Balms & Salves

- Oral Tincture

- CBD Pet

- CBD Edible

- CBD Topical

- CBD Tincture

- WSOC Best Overall

- Best Overall Flower

- Best Overall Pre-Roll

- Best Overall Vape

- Best Overall Edible

- Best Overall Tincture

- Best Overall CBD



People are saying Adelanto is the next Coachella Valley, by incorporating on-site cannabis, music, and sports after this groundbreaking festival. Being just 90 mins away from Los Angeles, the attendees escaped for an evening of unforgettable music with their loved ones to this green paradise in the high desert.

Dj Proper performing at Burning Treez Festival