Reggae On The Mountain Festival at Live Oak Camp Nov 18 to 20, 2022 with Ziggy & Ky-Mani Marley, Steel Pulse,& Dj Proper

Reggae on The Mountain California's #1 Homegrown Reggae Music Festival 11th Annual, Coming Nov 18 to 20, 2022 .❤️💛💚 Will have great music, food & wellness

We are beyond excited to bring our beloved event to Live Oak Camp! We can't wait to enjoy three days of world class reggae music in the beautiful Santa Barbara Mountains!” — Amit Gilad- Founder of Reggae On The Mountain

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES , November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who is ready this weekend for Reggae on The Mountain , California's #1 Homegrown Reggae Music Festival 11th Annual, Coming to Live Oak Campground in Santa Barbara on Nov 18 to 20, 2022 . The prestigious event will have great music, food & wellness area packed with amazing experiences for the whole community.

This event is a roots reggae all-star lineup with iconic headliner performers like Ziggy Marley, Steel Pulse , Ky-Mani Marley , Barrington Levy, Yellowman, and Don Carlos on main Mountain Stage. This event will have over 50 ground breaking bands performing on 3 different stages, featuring Delicious Vinyl Island's artist Grammy Nominated Jamaican singer Blvk H3ro on the Hill Stage starting off festival on Friday night. The show will feature all 3 days in various locations, one of the hottest disc jockeys in urban music scene Dj Proper sponsored by Eureka Vapor , performing the final night on main stage. The Wellness Village will include amazing brands featured like OneLoveCBD and will have amazing performances by local cannabis industry legend VTA420.

Check out the amazing Reggae On The Mountain SnapChat Filter lens by Innov8TechCorp available 12pm 11/18/22 on the festival social media and onsite scan QR code, record your favorite moments upload with hash tag #ROTM2022

Purchase your ticket now and get entered into contest to win a 3 night all inclusive trip to Jamaica at Coral Cove Wellness Retreat.

NOV 18,19,20, 2022- LIVE OAK CAMP, SANTA BARBARA, CA

Friday: Ky Mani Marley, Groundation, DENM, Blvd H3ro, Arise Roots, Vana Liya, Tom Curren, Makua Rothman, Boostive, Rey Fresco, Ital Vibes, Prime Livity, Brian Sheerer + More

Saturday: Steel Pulse, Barrington Levy, Nattali Rize, Prezident Brown, Marlon Asher, Common Sense, Soul Majestic, Tomorrows Bad Seeds, Cornerstone, SYNRGY, Mestizo Beat, True Zion, Pachamama, Yesai + More

Sunday: Ziggy Marley, Don Carlos, Yellowman, Pato Banton, Hempress Sativa, Soul Majestic, Jahgun & Justifyah, Soul Majestic, Quinto Sol, Sensi Trails, Rastan, Empress Akua, Irie Nationz, High & Mighty, Irie Nature + More

Host & MC : Junior Francis , Cool Ruler

Festival Djs : Tom Chasteen , True haze , Selecta 7 , VES, Ras Sal, Shine Head, Dj Proper of Equality Radio

Dance with us under the oaks and stars as we return home for the 11th annual ROTM!

