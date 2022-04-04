Lordstown, Ohio Landfill Violates Water Pollution Limits by 1,500%

Waste unloading at the landfill occurs only 100 feet from a nearby stream. Contaminated water called "leachate" drains directly toward the stream. The landfill was cited for spilled waste in October 2021

Spilled East Coast waste at the landfill waits to be washed away by rain into a pond. The wastes create significant contamination. The October 5, 2021 Ohio EPA Notice of Violation stated the wastes on the tracks "were piled as high as three feet" .