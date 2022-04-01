Submit Release
Construction operations to resume on US 14/16 between Ucross and Clearmont

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor, Croell, Inc. will resume paving operations on a ten mile section of US 14/16 between Ucross and the town of Clearmont in Sheridan County on April 4.

Contractors have been replacing guardrail near two bridge structures and are now ready to begin soft spot repairs at three locations between mile markers 27.64 and 38.10.  The road base at these three locations has failed due to subgrade issues. Contractors will remove the existing subgrade materials and replace them with new material which will stabilize the subgrade of those locations. Once those repairs are complete, the remaining stretch of the project will be milled and new asphalt paving will be placed. 

In addition to new pavement, sub-contractors will be installing flexible delineators, upgraded signage, and installing new fence throughout the project limits. 

The traveling public will encounter daytime flagging operations, one lane of travel at the soft spot repair locations, reduced speed limits, and heavy truck traffic.  Traffic will be open to two-way traffic at night with areas of temporary surfacing and reduced speed limits. 

The projected completion date of the project is July 29, 2022. 

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 4 public relations specialist Laura Dalles at 307-752-3022 or laura.dalles@wyo.gov. For the latest road conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.

