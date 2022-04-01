Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,666 in the last 365 days.

Resurfacing Project to Start in Addison Township, Somerset County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that A. Liberoni, Inc., of Plum Borough, will begin work the week of April 4, on a project to resurface Route 40 (National Pike), in Addison Township, Somerset County.

Starting next week, the contractor will begin site set up for milling paving work. Traffic will be controlled under daylight flagging operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles. Short delays may be possible.

This overall project will cover 6.2 miles of Route 40 (National Pike) and will include drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades and new signs.

The $5.6 million project is weather dependent and is to be completed by mid-October 2022.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter  and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

# # #

You just read:

Resurfacing Project to Start in Addison Township, Somerset County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.