Resurfacing Project to Start in Addison Township, Somerset County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that A. Liberoni, Inc., of Plum Borough, will begin work the week of April 4, on a project to resurface Route 40 (National Pike), in Addison Township, Somerset County.

Starting next week, the contractor will begin site set up for milling paving work. Traffic will be controlled under daylight flagging operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles. Short delays may be possible.

This overall project will cover 6.2 miles of Route 40 (National Pike) and will include drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades and new signs.

The $5.6 million project is weather dependent and is to be completed by mid-October 2022.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

