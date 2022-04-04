Celebrity Product Developer Launches World's First Vegan Brand For People and Pets

Mettalusso Founder Christine C. Oddo Mettalusso Original Entertainment- MOMENTS: Mettie + Lunah's Forever Journey Mettalusso is the world's first glam vegan brand with product collections for both people and pets.

Mettalusso stands for mental health and the love between people and pets. High performance vegan makeup, skincare and pet grooming products celebrate love. Love is a critical factor to mental health.” — Mettalusso stands for mental health and the love between people and pets.

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mettalusso is the world’s first brand to launch vegan makeup, skin care and pet grooming products with harmonized packaging and messaging across all collections.The brand also offers original entertainment: MOMENTS: Mettie + Lunah’s Forever Journey. With characters designed by the founder, the positive-minded episodes are released weekly. Mettie and Lunah Lusso are the metaverse-ready lead characters along with their pets Manfred, Molly and Moon.Mettalusso went live at the height of the pandemic. The founder, Christine C. Oddo has a seasoned career creating and marketing for celebrity, beauty, fashion, and reality TV for both large companies and start-ups. She was a brand manager for the Kardashian's first skincare lineup, the developer of the Kat von D Makeup collection for Sephora, marketed the Denise Richards haircare collection for Cristophe Beverly Hills with CVS and supported dermatologist content development in the Discovery TV reality show '10 Years Younger’. She also developed products for leading brands such as Smashbox, Urban Decay and Too Faced.The product and packaging stands out from the competition. The all-vegan formulas are high-performance and are fashionably stylized with striking eye-catching color in minimalist gender-inclusive packaging that messages the connection between skin health and mental health.Products are attainably priced at under $50USD for makeup and skincare and under $20USD for pet products. For sale at mettalusso.com, Etsy, Pantastic.com, on all social, Facebook, and Instagram, in Miami within the exciting shopping and entertainment venue The Citadel, inside Pop-Up retailer Pivot Market and recently launched in Vegan Fine Beauty located in Boca Raton.Metta means love. Lusso means luxury.Contact: Mettalusso, Inc. love@mettalusso.com, 833-456-8358

