Submit Release
News Search

There were 661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,019 in the last 365 days.

Celebrity Product Developer Launches World's First Vegan Brand For People and Pets

Mettalusso Founder Christine C. Oddo

Mettalusso Founder Christine C. Oddo

Mettalusso Original Entertainment- MOMENTS: Mettie + Lunah's Forever Journey

Mettalusso Original Entertainment- MOMENTS: Mettie + Lunah's Forever Journey

Mettalusso is the world's first glam vegan brand with product collections for both people and pets.

Mettalusso is the world's first glam vegan brand with product collections for both people and pets.

World’s first brand of vegan makeup, skin care and pet grooming products in harmonized glamorous packaging with affordable high performance formulas.

Mettalusso stands for mental health and the love between people and pets. High performance vegan makeup, skincare and pet grooming products celebrate love. Love is a critical factor to mental health.”
— Mettalusso stands for mental health and the love between people and pets.
HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

By Founder Christine C. Oddo, celebrity product and media content developer.

Mettalusso is the world’s first brand to launch vegan makeup, skin care and pet grooming products with harmonized packaging and messaging across all collections.
The brand also offers original entertainment: MOMENTS: Mettie + Lunah’s Forever Journey. With characters designed by the founder, the positive-minded episodes are released weekly. Mettie and Lunah Lusso are the metaverse-ready lead characters along with their pets Manfred, Molly and Moon.

Mettalusso went live at the height of the pandemic. The founder, Christine C. Oddo has a seasoned career creating and marketing for celebrity, beauty, fashion, and reality TV for both large companies and start-ups. She was a brand manager for the Kardashian's first skincare lineup, the developer of the Kat von D Makeup collection for Sephora, marketed the Denise Richards haircare collection for Cristophe Beverly Hills with CVS and supported dermatologist content development in the Discovery TV reality show '10 Years Younger’. She also developed products for leading brands such as Smashbox, Urban Decay and Too Faced.

The product and packaging stands out from the competition. The all-vegan formulas are high-performance and are fashionably stylized with striking eye-catching color in minimalist gender-inclusive packaging that messages the connection between skin health and mental health.

Products are attainably priced at under $50USD for makeup and skincare and under $20USD for pet products. For sale at mettalusso.com, Etsy, Pantastic.com, on all social, Facebook, and Instagram, in Miami within the exciting shopping and entertainment venue The Citadel, inside Pop-Up retailer Pivot Market and recently launched in Vegan Fine Beauty located in Boca Raton.
Metta means love. Lusso means luxury.
Contact: Mettalusso, Inc. love@mettalusso.com, 833-456-8358

Christine C. Oddo
Mettalusso
love@mettalusso.com
Visit us on social media:
Other
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Behind The Scenes Celebrity Developer Launches Vegan Brand For People + Pets

You just read:

Celebrity Product Developer Launches World's First Vegan Brand For People and Pets

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.