FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 1, 2022

Government Relations and Public Affairs 187 Harry S. Truman Parkway Annapolis, Maryland 21401 410-260-1488

Media Advisory Court of Appeals of Maryland issues scheduling order for briefing, oral arguments in two congressional districting cases

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, the Court of Appeals of Maryland issued a scheduling order in Linda H. Lamone, et al. v. Kathryn Szeliga, et al. and Linda H. Lamone, et al. v. Neil Parrott, et al., for oral arguments to occur on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

The Order, along with other documents for this case can be found under the Highlighted Cases page on the Court of Appeals web page.

Scheduling order notable dates:

April 5, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.: Deadline for appellant’s brief and record extract to be filed

April 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.: Deadline for appellees’ brief(s) to be filed

April 8, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.: Deadline for appellant’s reply brief

