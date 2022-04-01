Media Advisory: Court of Appeals of Maryland issues scheduling order for briefing, oral arguments in two congressional districting cases
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 1, 2022
Government Relations and Public Affairs
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, the Court of Appeals of Maryland issued a scheduling order in Linda H. Lamone, et al. v. Kathryn Szeliga, et al. and Linda H. Lamone, et al. v. Neil Parrott, et al., for oral arguments to occur on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
The Order, along with other documents for this case can be found under the Highlighted Cases page on the Court of Appeals web page.
Scheduling order notable dates:
- April 5, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.: Deadline for appellant’s brief and record extract to be filed
- April 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.: Deadline for appellees’ brief(s) to be filed
- April 8, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.: Deadline for appellant’s reply brief
