FROM NC TOBACCO TRUST FUND COMMISSION: North Carolina Egg Association Awarded Tobacco Trust Fund Commission Grant

SENT ON BEHALF OF THE NC TOBACCO TRUST FUND COMMISSION AND THE NC EGG ASSOCIATION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FRIDAY, APRIL 1, 2020 CONTACT: Lisa Prince, Executive Director of the North Carolina Egg Association 919-906-0067, lprince@ncegg.org North Carolina Egg Association Awarded Tobacco Trust Fund Commission Grant RALEIGH – The North Carolina Egg Association (NCEA) has been awarded a grant from the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission (NCTTFC) for $106,800, which will be used to support an integrated communications campaign to reach consumers within the state with interesting, relevant information about egg farming, nutrition and preparation. “We are very pleased and excited to award this grant to the North Carolina Egg Association,” said William H. “Bill” Teague, Chairman of the NC Tobacco Trust Fund Commission. “North Carolina egg producers and processors have strong ties to the tobacco industry in the state, and this project will surely make a tremendous impact on consumers and generate much-needed sales and income.” Most consumers, now being generations removed from a farm, will never visit an egg farm. Strict biosecurity measures are also in place to protect the health of the hens, making the accessibility of a farm visit challenging. At the same time, 65 percent of American consumers have indicated they are extremely interested in knowing more about agriculture, according to the Center for Food Integrity. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has illuminated the critical role America’s farmers and food producers perform. “We greatly appreciate the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission’s ongoing investment in North Carolina agriculture and in the future of our industry, especially its support of our egg farmers,” said Lisa Prince, NCEA’s executive director. “This grant will enable us to provide consumers across the state with a variety of educational resources and information to help them better understand what North Carolina egg farmers do and the impact they have in our local communities.” NCEA’s Meet North Carolina Egg Farmers campaign will introduce North Carolinians to the state’s egg farmers and provide resources and virtual farm tours. It will use digital tools and tactics to educate consumers on how the farmers produce safe, healthy eggs while providing excellent animal care, implementing responsible farming practices to protect the environment and playing an integral part in local communities. NCEA will also leverage partnerships with top North Carolina food bloggers, influencers and registered dietitians to share recipes and cooking tips that include eggs to a wide audience across the state. The resource development and outreach conducted through this project will establish a strong foundation to enable NCEA to continue engaging and educating audiences, including additional consumers, educators, health professionals and influencers, to further increase trust in egg farmers, demand for eggs, and job creation in rural communities. ### About the North Carolina Egg Association The North Carolina Egg Association (NCEA) is proud to represent North Carolina’s egg farmers, whose 9 million hens produce about 2.7 billion eggs each year. To learn more about egg farming, nutrition and safety, and to get egg-inspired recipe ideas, visit www.ncegg.com. About the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission (NCTTFC) was created to assist current and former tobacco farmers, former quota holders, persons engaged in tobacco-related businesses, individuals displaced from tobacco-related employment, and tobacco product component businesses in NC that have been affected by the adverse effects of the MSA. The NCTTFC can disburse funds through compensatory programs and qualified agricultural programs. For more information about NCTTFC visit their website: tobaccotrustfund.org. Media contact: Lisa Prince, Executive Director of the North Carolina Egg Association 919-906-0067, lprince@ncegg.org