Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4700 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in the 4700 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:25 pm, Fourth District officers responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Evidence of gunfire was located. A short time later, officers were notified of two adult males seeking treatment for non-life threatening gunshot wounds at a local hospital. The investigation at the scene suggested there was an exchange of gunfire between the two adult males.

 

On Thursday, March 31, 2022, 24 year-old Meko Kaevon Brown, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

