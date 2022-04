eatCleaner® Produce Wash + Tasti-Lee® Vine Ripened Tomatoes Join Forces for Promo at Southern California Albertsons

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, April 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- What: When consumers buy a Tasti-Lee® Tomato punnet, they’ll get a free eatCleaner® biodegradable wipe sample inside and a $1.00 off coupon towards award-winning eatCleanerSpray or Wipes.Who: eatCleaneraward-winning sprays and wipes were developed by Chef Mareya Ibrahim , Author, Lifestyle and Nutrition Expert seen on The Food Network, and author of the book “Eat Like You Give a Fork: The Real Dish on Eating To Thrive.” eatCleanerfruit + veggie wash and wipes are the ONLY line of patented and lab-proven products that remove up to 99.9% more agricultural residue, wax, and pesticides than water alone – while helping produce last up to 5x longer, naturally. eatCleanerproducts are new to Albertsons.Tasti-LeeTomatoes are vine-ripened tomatoes that are non-GMO, garden fresh, and have up to 50% more lycopene. They bring significant improvements to health, flavor, and freshness in grocery store tomatoes with the right balance of sweet & tangy flavor for an eating experience that will put a smile on your face.Why: Consumers will have the chance to experience how easy it is to wash produce on the go with eatCleanerwipes. They are the only biodegradable, food-grade wipes on the market and can be used to clean your tomatoes and other produce and can also be used on hands, mouth, utensils, and any other surface.When: March 28 through the end of April 2022Where: Albertsons in the Southern California region