eatCleaner® Produce Wash + Tasti-Lee® Vine Ripened Tomatoes Join Forces for Promo at Southern California Albertsons

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What: When consumers buy a Tasti-Lee® Tomato punnet, they’ll get a free eatCleaner® biodegradable wipe sample inside and a $1.00 off coupon towards award-winning eatCleaner® Spray or Wipes.

Who: eatCleaner ® award-winning sprays and wipes were developed by Chef Mareya Ibrahim, Author, Lifestyle and Nutrition Expert seen on The Food Network, and author of the book “Eat Like You Give a Fork: The Real Dish on Eating To Thrive.” eatCleaner® fruit + veggie wash and wipes are the ONLY line of patented and lab-proven products that remove up to 99.9% more agricultural residue, wax, and pesticides than water alone – while helping produce last up to 5x longer, naturally. eatCleaner® products are new to Albertsons.

Tasti-Lee® Tomatoes are vine-ripened tomatoes that are non-GMO, garden fresh, and have up to 50% more lycopene. They bring significant improvements to health, flavor, and freshness in grocery store tomatoes with the right balance of sweet & tangy flavor for an eating experience that will put a smile on your face.

Why: Consumers will have the chance to experience how easy it is to wash produce on the go with eatCleaner ® wipes. They are the only biodegradable, food-grade wipes on the market and can be used to clean your tomatoes and other produce and can also be used on hands, mouth, utensils, and any other surface.

When: March 28 through the end of April 2022

Where: Albertsons in the Southern California region

Jessica Kopach
PR
email us here

You just read:

eatCleaner® Produce Wash + Tasti-Lee® Vine Ripened Tomatoes Join Forces for Promo at Southern California Albertsons

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jessica Kopach
PR
Company/Organization
Jessi Kopach pr + marketing

San Diego, California, 91901
United States
+1 805-570-2599
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
eatCleaner® Produce Wash + Tasti-Lee® Vine Ripened Tomatoes Join Forces for Promo at Southern California Albertsons
ModiHealth Corporate Wellness Program Provides Employees with Tools to Stay Healthy Physically, Mentally and Emotionally
Award-Winning Hip Hop Artist Chef Sean to Release Hard-Hitting Single “Flex Off” From His Debut Album
View All Stories From This Author