Coherent Logix to attend the 2022 Sea-Air-Space Exposition
EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Logix, Inc. a provider of industry-disruptive, innovative semiconductor solutions and engineering design services will be attending the 2022 Sea-Air-Space Exposition. The 2022 conference, to be held April 4-6th in National Harbor, Maryland will feature innovations in the maritime arena.
During the conference Coherent Logix will be discussing their neuromorphic processor applications and solutions supported by their 4th generation computing capabilities on the HyperX® Processor. The HyperX Digital Stream Processor (hxDSP) architecture enables traditionally hardcoded logic functions to become virtualized functions, while still meeting and even exceeding product performance, power, footprint, and cost.
In addition, Coherent Logix has a new entrant into their Virtual System on Chip (VSOC) family, the hx40416 processor. This processor is appropriate for large-scale applications. With 416 processing elements, the hx40416 is a highly scalable architecture related to dataflow, event stream and reactive processing paradigms. It is well suited for data in motion requiring processing of high velocity and large volume data applications.
With the hxDSP technology at the heart of this new 416 core, the software-defined component enables seamless, live program updates in the field, without requiring replacement of deployed systems. Features of this new generation VSOC include:
• 416 Core Processing Array
• Embedded quad-core RISC-V GPP
• 3.0 Tb/s serial I/O plus solid complement of edge I/O options
• Scalable solutions 416 PEs on single die, MCM or multiple packaged chips
• Chiplet-IO architecture (customize IO solutions)
• Complete Software development environment and cycle accurate simulator tools (hxISDE)
HyperX technology specializes in sequential processing, making it particularly adept in executing Software Defined Radio (SDR) functions and for cognitive adaptive radio. The Coherent Logix SDR implementations can be HW/SW optimized through their HyperX Universal Front End (hxUFE) chiplet. It is a domain-specific device comprised of integrated circuit blocks of either hardware, software or 100% software defined functions.
HyperX technology supports space applications including LEO, and advanced signal processing applications supporting 5G protocols and waveforms. Since
2009, four HyperX processors have been running continuously on the International Space Station.
HyperX technology enables high-throughput, cost-effective computing applications for real-time image processing, computer vision, video analytics, radar, SAR, linear algebra, GPS, software defined radio, developed deep learning (AI) system, and Cyber security. Solutions areas include:
• Missile systems
• Military grade avionics
• Anti-Jamming and interference mitigation
• Hyper spectral imaging
• Video and imaging
• Surveillance
• Neural networks
• GPS receiver
About Coherent Logix
Coherent Logix, headquartered in Austin, Texas, introduced their unique HyperX Technology to the market in 2007. The Company has proven success with their HyperX Digital Stream Processor in Aerospace and Military markets. Their technology makes processors more configurable based on software while improving cost-efficiency combined with high throughput and low latency.
Follow Coherent Logix at:
Website: https://www.coherentlogix.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coherent-logix-inc-
+ + 15123828944
During the conference Coherent Logix will be discussing their neuromorphic processor applications and solutions supported by their 4th generation computing capabilities on the HyperX® Processor. The HyperX Digital Stream Processor (hxDSP) architecture enables traditionally hardcoded logic functions to become virtualized functions, while still meeting and even exceeding product performance, power, footprint, and cost.
In addition, Coherent Logix has a new entrant into their Virtual System on Chip (VSOC) family, the hx40416 processor. This processor is appropriate for large-scale applications. With 416 processing elements, the hx40416 is a highly scalable architecture related to dataflow, event stream and reactive processing paradigms. It is well suited for data in motion requiring processing of high velocity and large volume data applications.
With the hxDSP technology at the heart of this new 416 core, the software-defined component enables seamless, live program updates in the field, without requiring replacement of deployed systems. Features of this new generation VSOC include:
• 416 Core Processing Array
• Embedded quad-core RISC-V GPP
• 3.0 Tb/s serial I/O plus solid complement of edge I/O options
• Scalable solutions 416 PEs on single die, MCM or multiple packaged chips
• Chiplet-IO architecture (customize IO solutions)
• Complete Software development environment and cycle accurate simulator tools (hxISDE)
HyperX technology specializes in sequential processing, making it particularly adept in executing Software Defined Radio (SDR) functions and for cognitive adaptive radio. The Coherent Logix SDR implementations can be HW/SW optimized through their HyperX Universal Front End (hxUFE) chiplet. It is a domain-specific device comprised of integrated circuit blocks of either hardware, software or 100% software defined functions.
HyperX technology supports space applications including LEO, and advanced signal processing applications supporting 5G protocols and waveforms. Since
2009, four HyperX processors have been running continuously on the International Space Station.
HyperX technology enables high-throughput, cost-effective computing applications for real-time image processing, computer vision, video analytics, radar, SAR, linear algebra, GPS, software defined radio, developed deep learning (AI) system, and Cyber security. Solutions areas include:
• Missile systems
• Military grade avionics
• Anti-Jamming and interference mitigation
• Hyper spectral imaging
• Video and imaging
• Surveillance
• Neural networks
• GPS receiver
About Coherent Logix
Coherent Logix, headquartered in Austin, Texas, introduced their unique HyperX Technology to the market in 2007. The Company has proven success with their HyperX Digital Stream Processor in Aerospace and Military markets. Their technology makes processors more configurable based on software while improving cost-efficiency combined with high throughput and low latency.
Follow Coherent Logix at:
Website: https://www.coherentlogix.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coherent-logix-inc-
+ + 15123828944
Hailie Sieven
Coherent Logix
sieven@coherentlogix.com