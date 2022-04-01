The 2022 Marina del Rey Film Festival: A Live Spring Event

Marina del Rey Film Festival

Marina del Rey Film Festival to showcase films from around the globe at Cinemark 18 & XD (HHLA)

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Marina del Rey Film Festival is set to return as a live and in person theater event. Over 200 independent films will screen at the Cinemark 18 and XD movie theater located in "The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center'' in Los Angeles beginning Friday, June 17th and running through Thursday, June 23rd. There will be a kick-off party on Thursday, June 16th and an after party awards show on Friday, June 24th.

The annual Marina del Rey Film Festival began 11 years ago as an independent film festival in Los Angeles and was founded by Festival Director Jon Gursha, along with Festival Programmer Peter Greene. “We are excited to be able to provide an in person film festival,” Gursha said. “We’re excited to be welcoming film lovers to L.A. in June.”

The festival offers some of the most interesting, visually compelling, and thought-provoking independent filmmakers from the world over. "The Marina del Rey Film Festival has become a fan favorite here in L.A., and we are proud to say that we are now in our 11th year running," said Jon Gursha. “The Marina del Rey Film Festival recognizes amazing talents and honors all of the amazing skills needed to produce films today.” said Peter Greene. This year the festival itself is proud to be celebrating its own recognition as a FilmFreeway Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals.

Submissions are open for filmmakers and screenplays on FilmFreeway. The Marina del Rey Film Festival offers independent filmmakers a voice and platform on a global scale and The “Marina del Rey Film Festival” is a registered Trademark. For more information, please visit marinadelreyfilmfestival.com