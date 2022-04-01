PLUGG aka D. LEE The Creator of SwishaHouse releasing his 1st Project. WET
PLUGG aka D.LEE SWISHAHOUSE Legend Debut Album WET
SwishaHOUSE LEGEND PLUGG aka D. LEE DEBUT ALBUM WET hits the street MAY 7, 2022”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLUGG aka D. LEE is a H-Town Street Legend. Creator of Swishahouse releasing his 1st project "WET".
— PLUGG
PLUGG is from H-Town, TX. 3rd Ward’s Finest.
“They Said He Was The BEST” Known for all the wrong Reasons. $
Originally from 3rd ward (The same neighborhood George Floyd was from.)
He moved from the south side of Houston with his Mom and 6 kids, Know Father.
His mother didn’t know at the time she was moving North and South was at WAR.
So D. Lee was stuck between 2 worlds(Hustlers on South-side (Robbers on North-side.
I chose BOTH$ at the time Micheal 5000 Watts was a DJ for 97.9 THE BOX he was selling DJ tapes.
NO Local Artist rapping on his Grey tapes. From the 1st day we met I was recorded and put on Chopped and screwed SWISHAHOUSE album.
After that we use to smoke out the house rolling Swisha after Swisha.
Watts didn’t smoke. One day he was like ALL Y'ALL DO IS SMOKE NON STOP.
That was the first time I heard my Lil Brother Sean Lee aka Big Red of Swishahouse SAY THE NAME (Swishahouse).
I was never 100% focused before DRUG money was good$ After prison I’m back and ready to. COMPLETELY TAKE OVER THE HOUSTON MUSIC SCENE.
"WET" Album dropping May 7, 2022.
THERE'S NO OTHER MUSIC LIKE IT.
I am a lover of all music. I write and record it all.
PLUGG aka D. Lee (NO-MORE WORDS)
Hook KING I’M BACK$
For Artist Booking Info. Instagram: plugg_wet
Story by PLUGG aka D. LEE
Raoul Morgan
A Urban Morgan Production Inc.
email us here