DECEPTION The Movie. A Premier Black Independent Film of the Year written and Directed by Justin Williams

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 -- DECEPTION The Movie. A Premier Black Independent Film of the Year
Executive Produced by A Urban Morgan Production Inc. Written and Directed by JUSTIN WILLIAMS.
Fasten your seat-belts and get ready for the ride of your life!
Hot New Top TUBITV.COM 2022 Movie Release
The intensity rivals its delivery, taking its viewers on an subliminal roller-coaster of sex, seduction, murder and revenge.
DECEPTION, has mounted the most Popular charts in just 4 days of its debut release placing among the streaming giants 33 million subscribers. Avid movie connoisseurs can log into this Disney/FOX subsidiary TUBITV.COM and watch for free and they are tuned in and turned on by DECEPTION.
Are u in the mood for seduction?
DECEPTION is a psychological crime thriller exploring dark themes of abandonment, apathy and infidelity. A genius approach to creating multi-sensory audience engagement, the film showcases a sultry spin on seduction and the music navigates the velvet landscape of the message.
This film leaves its viewers craving another tasty dive into this thriller criminal examination of how generational scars can bolster retaliation and retribution. DECEPTION dives deep into the danger of satisfying at all cost our human need for connection.
Deception, premiers a Female Black Lead Aya Washington as the character Lauren Daniels.
Aya’s powerful delivery keeps viewers engaged and at the edge of their seats as, Justin William’s movie DECEPTION delivers steamy romance thriller vibes just in time for the summer!
DECEPTION boldly stands out with its brave and passionate encounter with criminal vindication.
Star crossed lovers revoke discernment and spark fire to this contemporary vengeance converging the egalitarian need for emotional connection amid numerous transgressions.
DECEPTION is a sterling account of erotic brutality and a testimony of temptation! Where other Indy films failed in authentic delivery, DECEPTION is fueling our desire to see MORE as this films criminal navigation wades through the delicate murky waters of betrayal, intrigue and corruption.
Deception explores a fierce world of crime and exoticism featuring captivating new faces on the Hollywood screen. (CAST: Aya Washington, Xavier Alvarado, Aria Hope, Collins Uzowulu, Corigan Coleman, Malik James, Raoul Keeonn Morgan, London Morgan, Ursula Renee’, Emily Pokora, Dexter Walker, Rebecca Malik, Whitney Skype, Steven Reese, Bradley Opera, Monique Barsh)
Thematically vibrant and yielding HIGH-INTENSITY music progression, DECEPTION is a sensual brute, riveting viewers with a alluring perspective into the diabolical nature of the criminal MASTERMIND!
