Reminder: I-10 weekend closures will affect travel near downtown, Sky Harbor Airport and west Phoenix

PHOENIX – Closures of Interstate 10 for pavement improvement work this weekend (April 1-4) will affect traffic near downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport as well as in west Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers plan ahead and consider alternate routes to avoid the following I-10 closures in Phoenix:

Westbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Split” near Sky Harbor Airport and 19th Avenue (west of the tunnel) from 11 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday (April 2) for pavement sealing. Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and southbound State Route 51 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Other westbound I-10 on-ramps within the closure, including the westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10, also will be closed. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 at the Split (including exit to Sky Harbor Airport) closed. DETOURS : Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on northbound I-17 and can reconnect with I-10 at the “Stack” interchange north of Van Buren Street. Drivers on westbound I-10 arriving in the Phoenix area (near Chander) should consider other routes to avoid the closure including westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway). East Valley drivers can consider using northbound/westbound Loop 101 to travel toward the West Valley. Drivers leaving the west side of Sky Harbor Airport can use Buckeye Road and/or 24th Street as alternate routes to travel beyond the westbound I-10 closure.

