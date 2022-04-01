Beginning of April Update for Local Interchange Project

Bellefonte, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) provided a beginning or April update for its local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County. The work zone is located along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and can affect traffic flow on Interstate 80 and Route 26.

Weather delayed work progress during the week of March 28, so drivers should anticipate traffic control measures to remain unchanged. Those traffic control measures are as follows:

On Route 26, flaggers in the roadway will direct traffic through the work zone via the open lane. The worksite is approximately half a mile northeast of the KOA campground. Drivers should expect to encounter flaggers until the close of each workday.

On I-80 eastbound, a left (passing) lane closure. This lane closure will be lifted at the close of business Friday, April 8, leaving two lanes open for the weekend.

On I-80 westbound, a closure of both lanes starting Monday, April 4. Traffic will be shifted onto the outside shoulder and travel through the work zone via this single lane. The contractor expects to have two lanes open to traffic by close of business on Tuesday, April 5.

Drivers could encounter travel delays—especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Pennsylvania State Police will assist with traffic control if necessary.

Work this season will include three miles of reconstruction on I-80 eastbound, completion of new ramps and connector road, completion of bridge structure, and reconstruction and improvements on a section of Route 26.

The I-80/Route 26 local interchange project is east of Bellefonte and is part of a long-awaited safety-improvement in Centre County. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $52 million project. Up-to-date information is available on the project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/jacksonvilleroad.

The local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and make improvements on Jacksonville road. In July 2018, the project was awarded an initial $35 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Completing all three phases will support the regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

# # #