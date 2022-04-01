PennDOT District 4 Road Report for Week of April 4 to April 8, 2022

04/01/2022 Dunmore, PA - Below you will find the road report for the week of April 4 - April 8, 2022. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes. Please note: Work will depend on current weather conditions. Short-Term Projects Lackawanna State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-81 South Abington Township Lane Restriction Patching/Cutting 4/4-04/7 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-81 Throop Borough Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/4 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-81 Dunmore Borough Lane Restriction Sweeping 4/4-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-81 Jessup Borough Lane Restriction Litter Pick-up 4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-81 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Deck Patching 4/4-4/7 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 006 Jessup Borough Lane Restriction Sweeping 4/6-4/7 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 171 Fell Township Lane Restriction Patching/Cutting 4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 307 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Deck Patching 4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 347 Scott Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/4-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 347 Dunmore Borough Lane Restriction Dunmore Borough 4/5 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 347 Jefferson Township Lane Restriction Sweeping 4/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 380 Moscow Borough Lane Restriction Sweeping 4/4 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 435 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Deck Patching 4/4-4/7 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 502 Spring Brook Township Lane Restriction Sweeping 4/7 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 590 Elmhurst Township Lane Restriction Sweeping 4/4 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 690 Madison Township Lane Restriction Sweeping 4/5 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 690 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Sign Review 4/4-4/5 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1019 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Sign Review 4/6-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2004 Madison Township Lane Restriction Sweeping 4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2005 Madison Township Lane Restriction Sweeping 4/7 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2009 Covington Township Lane Restriction Sweeping 4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4006 Waverly Township Lane Restriction Pipe Replacement 4/4-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Luzerne I-80 Foster Township Lane Restriction Patching 4/4-4/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-80 Hazle Township Lane Restriction Patching 4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 118 Ross Township Lane Restriction Patching 4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 309 Hazle Township Lane Restriction Sweeping 4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 437 Dennison Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 437 Dennison Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 4/4-4/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 487 Fairmont Township Lane Restriction Patching 4/4-4/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2046 Foster Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Stability 4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3012 Hollenback Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/4-4/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3013 Hollenback Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Pike State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-84 Dingman Township Lane Restriction Deck Patching 4/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-84 EB from Exit 26 to Exit 34 Pike County Lane Restriction Manual Patching 4/4-4/7 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1003 Lackawaxen Township Lane Restriction Deck Patching 4/4-4/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1017 Westfall Township Lane Restriction Size Dozing 4/4-4/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1017 Westfall Township Lane Restriction Brushing 4/4-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2009 Dingman Township Lane Restriction Brushing 4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2013 Milford Township Lane Restriction Brushing and Shoulder Cutting 4/7-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Susquehanna County State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-81 Lenox Township Lane Restriction Patching/Cutting 4/4-4/7 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-81 Lenox Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 4/4-4/7 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 11 New Milford Borough Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/4-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 29 Bridgewater Lane Restriction Ditch Cleaning 4/4-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 29 Bridgewater Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/6-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 92 Nicholson Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 4/4-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 247 Clifford Township Lane Restriction Pipe Replacement 4/4-4/5 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 267 Rush Township Lane Restriction Patching 4/4 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 374 Herrick Township Lane Restriction Trench Restoration 4/6-4/7 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 858 Middletown Township Lane Restriction Ditch Cleaning 4/4-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1026 Bridgewater Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/4-4/5 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2002 Lathrop Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/4-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Bridge Cleaning 4/5-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Bridge Cleaning 4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Wayne County State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 247 Mount Pleasant Township Lane Restriction Side Dozing 4/4-4/5 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 247 Mount Pleasant Township Lane Restriction Side Dozing 4/7-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 590 Salem Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/4-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1031 Damascus Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 4/4-4/5 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1031 Damascus Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 4/7-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4023 Mount Pleasant Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 4/7-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4023 Mount Pleasant Township Lane Restriction Pipe Replacement 4/4-4/5 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Wyoming County State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 6 Braintrim Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 4/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 92 Nicholson Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 4/4-4/5 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1016 Nicholson Township Lane Restriction Ditch Cleaning 4/4-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2018 Monroe Township Lane Restriction Patching and Spraying 4/4-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3001 Lacyville Borough Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 4/7-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3005 Tunkhannock Township Lane Restriction Ditch Cleaning 4/5-4/8 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4002 Mehaoopany Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/4-4/5 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Long-Term Projects State Route Exit/Mile Marker County(ies) Township Closure/ Restriction Work Dates Time N/A ​ Lackawanna Clifton Township Closed A Lackawanna County owned bridge is closed indefinitely on Keystone Rd. in Clifton Township off State Route 435. The road has no outlet. Indefinitely ​ Main Ave ​ Lackawanna Dickson City Intermittent Lane Closure The proposed project consists of bituminous pavement resurfacing, signal improvements, provide ADA compliant handicap accessible curb ramps, drainage, cement concrete curb & sidewalks, temporary traffic control, pavement markings, signs, traffic signals, fencing, and other miscellaneous construction work. The purpose of the project is to maintain the existing roadway for motorists, improve turning movements at various intersections between Schiff's and Dundaff Street. 2020-2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM 307 ​ Lackawanna Spring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project involves the full replacement of a culvert that crosses under a four-lane road, State Route 307 (Scranton Pocono Highway) over Green Run in Roaring Brook Township, Lackawanna County. Oct. 2022 ​ I-84 EB/WB ​ Lackawanna Roaring Brook Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing of an existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guiderail, base repairs, joint repairs, temporary traffic control and pavement markings. Nov. 2023 ​ 307 ​ Lackawanna Spring Brook Township Right Lane Closure The right lane is closed northbound on SR 307. Stone arch over Williams Creek end wall and parapet issues. TBD ​ 307 ​ Lackawanna Spring Brook Township Right Lane Restriction The right lane shoulder is closed on SR 307 due to a slide issue. TBD ​ 407 ​ Lackawanna County North Abington Township Lane Restriction with Traffic Control Signals Contractors began work on the rehabilitation on the bridge over the lake at the Lackawanna State Park on SR 407, North Abington Township, Lackawanna County in 2021. The project involves bridge rehabilitation to an existing three span spread box beam bridge. Bridge rehabilitation activities include replacing the existing deteriorated concrete bridge deck with a new continuous 8" minimum concrete bridge deck/superstructure, updated parapets, beam end repairs, substructure repairs, rock protection, approach paving, and updated guiderail. Traffic control during construction will be with temporary signals. There is no detour. April 2022 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM I-84 EB/WB ​ Lackawanna/ Wayne Lackawanna County Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing of an existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guiderail, base repairs, joint repairs, temporary traffic control and pavement markings. August 2022 ​ I-84 ​ Lackawanna/Wayne ​ Single Lane Closure Temporary bridge deck repair work, installation of I-84 EB bridge girders, floor beams, deck pans, overhang jacks, reinforcing steel, place deck and parapet concrete, construct I-84 EB bridge approach slabs, install drainage basins, form and pour WB pier #2/pier #2 plinth. Construct I-84 EB Phase 2/2A median side pavement in preparation for stage 3 mainline traffic switch, perform railroad bridge steel repairs. The I-84 over Lackawanna Railroad/Roaring Brook and SR 435 Section 282 project includes the replacement of three bridge structures and associated roadway work on I-84 and SR 435. This is the Twin Bridge Project. TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM I-80 ​ Luzerne Hazleton Shoulder Restriction The district wide guide rail project will start back up on Monday, March 14 on I-80 E.B., Luzerne County from mile marker 265 to the Carbon County Line. Crews will be changing locations each week. ​ ​ I-81/115/309 ​ Luzerne Luzerne County Lane Restriction For the rehabilitation and improvement of a certain section of state highways in Luzerne County, in various municipalities, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Bridges are on I-81, SR 115, and SR 309 Cross Valley. Work will continue throughout the winter. TBD 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM 437 ​ Luzerne Wright Township Detour Emergency roadway restoration on State Route 0437 (Woodlawn Ave) between Crestwood Road and Tunnel Road in Wright Township, Luzerne County. April 2022 7:00 AM -3:00 PM I-80/I-81 ​ Luzerne Sugarloaf Township Detour This project contains ramp paving and concrete patching which will require detours around the I-81/80 interchange. The remaining work is to complete the on the ramps and guide rail. TBD 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM 309/11/92 ​ Luzerne Luzerne County Lane Restriction Resurfacing contract for 17 miles of roadway on Route 309 (North Cross Valley Expressway), Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue), Route 92 (Exeter Avenue), Route 2045 (South Main Road) and ADA ramp construction on Route 1009 (Market Street), Luzerne County. Project started the week of 8/2/21 and the contractor is working on SR 2045 (South Main Street). TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM 1012 ​ Pike Lackawaxen Township Shoulder Restriction The shoulder was washed out and pavement edge failed. The work is in the design stage. TBD ​ I-84 17-26 Pike/Wayne Green, Palmyra, Sterling Single Lane Closure The project consists of the reconstruction of Interstate I-84. The project length is approx. 8 miles. I-84 will be under a long-term restriction from mile marker 17 to 26, EB and WB. Westbound traffic will cross over in a single lane pattern onto the Eastbound lanes. Traffic will be single lane from mile marker 21.5 to 26.0. There will be long-term single lane closures on I-84 EB and WB between Exits 20 (Greentown / Wallenpaupack) and 26 (Promised Land/Tafton) (mile markers 21.5 to 26). The interstate will be down to single lane traffic in each direction on the EB lanes while we close and reconstruct the WB lanes. This will begin in early April when full interstate construction begins. We will be closing the West Bound Rest Area on Interstate 84 this construction season. This will be located around Mile Marker 25.7. 2020-Summer 2023 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 1009 Segment 160 Susquehanna Harmony Township Lane Restriction SR 1009 in Harmony Township, Susquehanna County will be closed between Depot Street and King Hill Road due to an embankment slide. The road is currently open to a single lane restriction. TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM I-81 SR 206-230 ​ Susquehanna Glendale/Lenoxville to Great Bend Lane Restriction There will be a lane restriction in Susquehanna County on I-81 north and southbound from Exit 206 (Glenwood/Lenoxville) to Exit 230 (Great Bend) for guiderail repair starting Monday, March 21 through Friday April 15, 2022. There will be no work performed on Fridays April 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM 1006 ​ Wayne Damascus/Berlin Township Detour SR 1006 (Peggy Runway Road) closed and implement a detour. The area affected is between the intersection of SR 652& SR 1006 at Segment 0060/ 2808 in Damascus Twp. to the intersection of SR 1006 and Cortez road Segment 0050/2074 in Berlin Twp. Nov. 2022 ​ 1002 ​ Wayne Milanville Bridge Closure Skinners Falls bridge is closed until further notice. A PEL Study is being completed. TBD N/A 1025 ​ Wyoming Nicholson Borough Bridge Closure SR 1025 (Station Hill Road) near the intersection of SR 11 and SR 92, Nicholson Borough is closed for bridge repairs. Detour is in place. The bridge remain closed into 2022. Spring 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM 92 ​ Wyoming Falls Township Lane Restriction There will be a stone arch culvert rehabilitation on State Route 92, Section 750, over a tributary to the Susquehanna River, in Falls Township, Wyoming County. The contractor will restabilize the existing floor by encapsulating the timbers in concrete and reconstruct the existing up stream headwall and wing walls. The structure is shared between the state and the railroad company, only the state's half will be included in the project. There will be one lane work zone with a width restriction for the improvement. It will be controlled by temporary traffic signals and concrete barrier. Oct. 2022 ​ 87 ​ Wyoming Colley Township, Sullivan County and North Branch in Wyoming County Lane Restriction and Detour This project consists of the roadway reconstruction along SR 0087 in Colley Township, Sullivan County and North Branch Township, Wyoming County. The reconstruction is necessitated by the slope failure of the underlying roadway. This project proposes minor modifications to, the horizontal alignment by shifting it to the west, the vertical alignment by lowering slightly, and the typical sections by widening and providing a better pavement section. The project will be constructed in two stages. The first stage will consist of short-term operations to install the bypass channels and begin side slope earth work. The second stage will be done under detour during the summer months, where the remainder of the earthwork, roadway improvements, safety upgrades will be completed and other miscellaneous work. 