More about Parole Board Moving Monthly Meeting to Georgia Southern University in Statesboro

ATLANTA – The State Board of Pardons and Paroles has announced that the agency will hold the next monthly meeting in Statesboro, Georgia, on the campus of Georgia Southern University. The meeting will be at 2 p.m., April 13, 2022, at the Williams Center.

“The Parole Board is pleased to provide more public access to our proceedings by moving our April meeting away from Atlanta to another part of the state,” stated Parole Board Chairman Terry Barnard. “We will provide an informative session for the students and faculty of Georgia Southern University,” added Barnard.

The Georgia Parole Board’s monthly meetings include operational updates, policy reviews and presentations.

Following the Board’s meeting, the five-member board will discuss Georgia’s parole process and the criminal justice system with Georgia Southern students.

“We are engaging stakeholders, educating communities, and encouraging active participation in the parole process, and by being on the Georgia Southern campus, the Board has a unique opportunity to engage Georgia’s future leaders and discuss public safety,” says Executive Director of Parole Chris Barnett.

Ryan Schroeder is Dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at Georgia Southern University. He says it’s an opportunity for students to meet Georgia leaders.

"We are very excited to welcome the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles to our campus for their upcoming meeting on April 13th. This event will be a great experience for our students to witness the proceedings that take place during a Parole Board meeting and will also provide an opportunity for networking and asking questions. This real-world experience will be very beneficial to our students in gaining valuable knowledge that will pertain to their future successes," said Schroeder.

The meeting and student engagement activity will also be available to Armstrong campus students via Zoom.

The board meeting and student engagement will be at the Williams Center; Office of Student Activities, Student Organization Center, located at 74 Georgia Avenue.

The monthly meetings do not include parole reviews, considerations, or parole decisions. Board Members vote parole cases electronically daily.

For more information, contact the Parole Board’s communications office at 404-657-9450 or email [email protected].

###