Audio: Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder’s Podcast for the Week of March 28

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses Senate Bills 775, 751 & 640, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to sexual offenses; Senate Bill 834, a measure that would create provisions relating to a correctional center nursery program; House Bill 2117, which relates to congressional redistricting; and changes coming to the 27th Senatorial District.

