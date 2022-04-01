Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder’s Podcast for the Week of March 28

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses Senate Bills 775, 751 & 640, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to sexual offenses; Senate Bill 834, a measure that would create provisions relating to a correctional center nursery program; House Bill 2117, which relates to congressional redistricting; and changes coming to the 27th Senatorial District.

 

To download audio, please right click on the file name and select Save Link As:
  1. Senator Thompson Rehder says Senate Bills 775, 751 & 640 is legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to sexual offenses. ThompsonRehder-1-033122  (:17)  Q: cleaning that up.
  2. Senator Thompson Rehder adds Senate Bill 834 is a measure that would create provisions relating to a correctional center nursery program. ThompsonRehder-2-033122  (:19)  Q: to foster care.
  3. Senator Thompson Rehder also says House Bill 2117, which relates to congressional redistricting, is up in the air again. ThompsonRehder-3-033122  (:14)  Q: to go south.
  4. Senator Thompson Rehder says redistricting also means changes are coming to the 27th Senatorial District, starting next year. She says Wayne County will go to another district, but the 27th will pick up Iron and Reynolds counties. ThompsonRehder-4-033122  (:15)  Q: the diversity in.

