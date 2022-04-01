M-43 retaining wall project in East Lansing begins Monday

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $204,000 to repair the retaining wall at M-43 at Hillcrest Avenue in East Lansing, as well as install sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and replace fencing.

County:

Ingham

Highway:

M-43

Closest city:

East Lansing

Start date:

6 a.m.

Monday, April 4, 2022

Completion date:

4 p.m.

Friday, May 20, 2022

Traffic restrictions:

This work will require shoulder and single-lane closures on M-43 at Hillcrest Avenue. Motorists should expect delays.

Safety benefit: This work will provide structural repairs. The ADA-compliant sidewalks will be more accessible for all users.