M-43 retaining wall project in East Lansing begins Monday
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $204,000 to repair the retaining wall at M-43 at Hillcrest Avenue in East Lansing, as well as install sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and replace fencing.
County:
Ingham
Highway:
M-43
Closest city:
East Lansing
Start date:
6 a.m.
Monday, April 4, 2022
Completion date:
4 p.m.
Friday, May 20, 2022
Traffic restrictions:
This work will require shoulder and single-lane closures on M-43 at Hillcrest Avenue. Motorists should expect delays.
Safety benefit: This work will provide structural repairs. The ADA-compliant sidewalks will be more accessible for all users.