Maine DOE Update – April 1, 2022

Reporting Items

The review period for Quarter 3 (Q3), which includes truancy, behavior, attendance, and bullying, opens April 1st and review and submission is required by April 15th. While certification is not required until the final, Quarter 4 (Q4) report, review and submission is necessary for Q3. For students to potentially receive Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits, it is especially important for attendance data to be uploaded, reviewed, and submitted for all quarters through Q3 by April 15. | More

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce five Maine educators who have been recommended to national selection committees for the 2022 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) program for grades K-6. | More

As part of its work to promote and improve the teaching and study of languages and cultures of the world, the Foreign Language Association of Maine (FLAME) recognizes Maine educators and students annually for their outstanding work in a number of areas including student recognition, leadership, lifetime achievement, and their two teacher of the year awards, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Teacher of the Year and FLAME Teacher of the Year. They recently announced their 2022 award recipients. | More

Maine is home to students and families who speak a multitude of different languages in their homes and communities. Recognizing and celebrating the linguistic and cultural assets they bring starts with using asset-based language. | More

Other than the Christian observance of Christmas, Maine school calendars do not currently include days off from school for religious holidays. As a result, those of other faiths must navigate their observances around the expectations of schools – including expectations regarding attendance and participation – which may conflict with the traditions of the observance. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Holocaust and Human Rights Center (HHRC) of Maine have partnered to support the many educators working to develop robust and relevant, project-based learning content for the MOOSE (Maine Online Opportunities for Sustained Education) platform. | More

Every year, the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) hosts Week of the Young Child. This year the celebration will occur from April 2nd through April 8th. Members of the Early Learning Team at the Maine Department of Education plan to share a video each day highlighting early childhood educators across Maine who are enhancing high-quality experiences for young children ages birth through eight. | More

The 19th Annual MLTI Student Conference will be held virtually on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 8:30am-2:00pm, and will be open to all MLTI 7th and 8th grade students. MLTI is excited to share the conference sessions for this exciting and innovative day! | More

Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (MAHPERD) Teacher of the Year awards. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Active learning, student engagement, technology integration, digital instructional design, and digital citizenship and online safety are the main topics for an ongoing professional learning series offered by the MLTI Ambassadors. This series features daily offerings that can be attended live via Zoom and are open to all interested educators. | More

Combine creative thinking with the right equipment and you can build opportunities that go beyond traditional education. In this FREE professional development event, Kern Kelley guides educators through the process of developing classroom environments that use teamwork, technology design, prototyping, and production. Teachers leave the program with $2,000 kits with everything from power tools, 3D printers, robotics, and virtual workspaces. | More

With Child Abuse Prevention Month coming up in April, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is helping to spread the word about a new way to access the Children’s Safety Partnership (CSP) training, “Understanding and Responding to Child Sexual Abuse”. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services, in collaboration with the Maine Math and Science Alliance (MMSA), is pleased to announce a new Math4ME cohort for the 2022-2023 school year. | More

Don’t miss your chance to register for next week’s training brought to you by the Maine School Safety Center and the Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center. Registration closes Friday, April 1st. | More

As a reminder, members of the Early Learning Team will be providing an opportunity for new and expanding Pre-K programs to come together to learn and discuss the components of high-quality programming. | More

The U.S. Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office of Safe and Supportive Schools and its Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center will host a Webinar on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. This Webinar will highlight the role of information technology (IT) specialists in supporting school safety efforts at the local and state levels. | More

