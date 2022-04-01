TxDOT Project Updates for the Week of Apr. 4, 2022

Anderson County Crews will be performing hot mix overlay on FM 3372 in Neches. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 Super 2 Project

Limits: From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue work on roadway elements. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. Project consists of widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, MBGF, signage and permanent striping.

----------------------------------------

Cherokee County Rusk Maintenance will begin base repairs on FM 1247. Expect daytime lane closures. On Monday, Jacksonville Crews will be on FM 343 conducting edge seal operations. Expect daytime lane closures. When completed, this crew will move to bridge work throughout the county.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

FM 22 Safety Widening and Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: From CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

Cost: $5.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue corrective work and construction on the bridge at Little Turnpike Creek. Flaggers will be present during construction hours. Expect daily lane closures when work is being done. The bridge will be closed during construction. The project will widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges and incorporate safety upgrades.

US 84 Widening

Limits: From 0.43 mi east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $7.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue widening cross structures and driveway upgrades. The contractor also plans to continue widening the travel lanes. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The project will widen and resurface the roadway, along with adding safety upgrades.

FM 235 Safety Widening

Limits: From SH 110 going east to FM 2274

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

No work is scheduled this week. No lane closures will be in place. The project widens the existing roadway and incorporates safety upgrades.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk; CR 2614 at Beans Crk; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk; CR 3203 at Mills Crk.

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled on CR 3203 and CR 1504. Both roadways are open to traffic. Construction of the new bridges is ongoing on CR 2905 and CR 2614. Both roads are closed to through traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project

Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $13.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to fill dropoffs along pavement edges, grading and seeding throughout the project. Silt fence and rock filter dams will be removed. Lane closures will be in place during construction. The project adds passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project

Limits: From 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $8.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is awaiting final punch list. Lane closures will be in place, expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project will rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.

SH 21 Resurfacing Project

Limits: Houston County Line east to US 69 in Alto

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp

Cost: $6.0 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue road work construction on driveway upgrades and structure extensions. Lane closures are anticipated during construction. The project will consist of pavement resurfacing.

US 69 Signals in Jacksonville

Limits: US 69 at US 175 and US 60 at SH 135

Contractor: Texas Traffic Control Systems, Inc.

Cost: $802,000

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2022

The contractor will be installing cable and ground boxes at US 69 at Cherokee and installing signal heads and signs at US 69 at SH 135. Traffic control will consist of occasional lane closures and work outside of the roadway when the work is in progress (Monday-Thursdays, weather permitting). This is a safety project to update existing signals and add pedestrian signals, crosswalks, and curb ramps.

----------------------------------------

Gregg County Longview Maintenance will be on FM 449 performing base repairs ahead of the edge/widening project. There will be a one-way setup with flaggers controlling traffic. Work is scheduled to be in the east and westbound lanes, from FM 2751 to the Harrison County line. Crews will also be conducing patching operations throughout the county.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

Spur 63/McCann Road Bridge Project

Limits: From McCann Road, north to Glencrest Lane

Contractor: Leland Bradlee Construction

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2022

This project is part of the City of Longview Guthrie Creek Trail project. It will consist of building a bridge over Guthrie Creek to allow bicyclist and pedestrians to travel under Spur 63. The traffic will be reduced to two lanes, one northbound lane and one south bound lane to allow the contractor to build half of the bridge. Traffic will be switched later to allow completion of the bridge construction. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $15.16 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2023

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $14.15 million

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, new bridge, flexible base, hot mix and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

----------------------------------------

Henderson County Athens maintenance is scheduled to perform base repairs on SH 198 between SH 31 and FM 3054. A second crew will be blade laying hot mix on FM 85 between SH 274 and FM 2613. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Bridge Project

Limits: At the Clear Creek Bridge a mile north of FM 3054 to 0.1 mile north of CR 2830

Contractor: Copasa Inc.

Cost: $30.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to work on the new northbound bridge and roadway elements. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph throughout the project. The project consists of the construction of replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, asphalt concrete pavement (ACP) base, ACP surface, retaining walls, curb & gutter, MBGF, and pavement markings.

BUS 175 Safety Improvement Project

Limits: From BUS 19 to Grass Median 1 Mi. west of SL 7

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, Inc.

Cost: $700,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to work on traffic signal supports on SL 7. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project includes traffic signals, curb ramps and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Rusk County Rusk County crews will be edging on US 259 south of Mt. Enterprise. A second crew will be edging on SH 135. There will be lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

----------------------------------------

Smith County Tyler Maintenance will have an overlay crew on FM 2089 with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot vehicle. A herbicide crew will also be in various locations throughout the county.

Smith County construction projects updates:

US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay

Limits: From FM 16 going southwest to I-20

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2022

Crews will be installing driveway culverts on the northbound and southbound sides and pavement widening operations on the northbound inside lane (turn lane). Traffic control will be managed by flaggers as needed. The project consists of paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from I-20 north to the Gregg County line. The portion from I-20 to FM 16 also includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation.

FM 2493 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $14.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled for punch list items. Temporary lane closures are anticipated from 9 am to 4 pm. Drivers are encouraged to use caution as work continues on this corridor. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

US 69 Overpass at FM 346

Limits: At FM 346

Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.

Cost: $16.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to replace damaged MBGF/end treatment at the southbound US 69 entrance ramp. Temporary lane closures will be in place during repair. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph on US 69. The project consists of building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346.

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $17 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue placing mowstrip and metal beam guard fence and continue Anticipate lane closures while work is in progress. When in progress, hours will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Expect delays. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.

Sidewalks at various locations in Smith County

Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Ln. to Parkdale Dr.); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Dr.)

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue work on SH 110 in Troup. Daily lane closures are expected. The project is adding sidewalks along SH 64W in Tyler, SH 110W, and SH 135N in Troup.

FM 344, etc., Safety Improvements

Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756 east to SH 110; FM 768 – from Loop 456, S to FM 22

Contractor: A R Brothers Construction Services, Inc.

Cost: $1.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to place MBGF and mowstrip. Lane closures are possible during work. The project consists of improving drainage, culvert work, and guardrail upgrades.

SH 64 Bridge Maintenance

Limits: Prairie Creek

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $332,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue working on bridge repairs. When work is in progress, hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lane closures will be in place when working on the metal beam guard fence and retrofit rail. The project consists of bridge maintenance and repair.

I-20 at Barber Road

Limits: Exit and entrance ramps to Barber Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

Cost: $1.49 million

Anticipated Completion Date: April 2022

This project consists of widening on ramps and exit ramps, culverts, drainage upgrades, new metal beam guard fence and bridge rails on the Barber Road overpass, and asphalt overlay. No work this week on this project.

Tyler State Park Bridge and Resurfacing Project

Limits: Park Maintenance Road in Tyler State Park SW to Cedar Point Camping Area Exit

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $2.4 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

No work is scheduled for this project. The project will consist of bridge and pavement resurfacing.

SH 110 & FM 346 Landscape Project

Limits: Various locations on SH 110 & FM 346

Contractor: Tight Line Construction, LLC

Cost: $157,495

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue forming various landscape development. The project consists of landscape development.

Sign Replacement at Various Locations in Smith County

Limits: Various locations on SH 110, FM 14, FM 16, FM 1805, FM 1995, FM 2015 and FM 2710

Contractor: HX Farms, Inc.

Cost: $34,806

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

No work is scheduled this week. Lane closures are possible when work is in progress. The project will consist of replacing small roadside signs.

Whittle Street, CR 2110 and CR 289 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: Whittle Street, CR 2110, CR 289

Contractor: THK Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.25 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

No work is scheduled on Whittle Street at West Mud Creek Tributary. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure.

No work is scheduled on CR 2110 at Kickapoo Creek. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure.

The contractor is scheduled to continue construction on the CR 289 bridge at Prairie Creek. The road is closed to through traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure. The contractor will complete one bridge at a time. Weather permitting, the bridge is scheduled to be completed at the end of May.

Safety Improvement Project (Van Zandt, Anderson, Smith and Henderson County)

Limits: FM 47, etc.

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC.

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue work on driveways and drainage structures on FM 850 in Smith County. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project includes grading, structure work, guard rail replacement and bridge rail upgrades.

----------------------------------------

Van Zandt County Canton Maintenance will have an overlay crew on FM 47 between SH 243 and SH 198. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. A second crew will be working at bridge channel on FM 47 between FM 3227 and FM 1651. The work will be off pavement but road work signs will be in place.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 MBGF Improvements (Van Zandt, Smith, and Gregg counties)

Limits: SH 19 in Canton E to MLK Blvd. in Longview

Contractor: Sefbo Pipeline Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2021

Crews will be performing bridge rail work (WB) and cleaning, grading and seeding along the shoulders of Gregg County (eastbound and westbound). Lane closures will be in effect nightly and will be managed by message boards, channelizing devices and law enforcement officers. This project is to construct safety improvements consisting of upgrading metal beam guard fence and mow strip.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay

Limits: SH 243 (Canton) S 13 miles to Henderson County line

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

Cost: $12.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

Crews will be laying hot mix on the southbound super-two section and extending drainage structures on the northbound side. Traffic control will consist of a southbound shoulder closure and will be managed by flaggers as needed. The project consists of Super 2 work including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs and pavement markings.

CR 2918, etc. Bridge Replacements

Limits: CR 2918 @ Steve’s Crk & Steve’s Crk Relief; CR 2708 @ Caney Crk; CR 2319 @ Alligator Crk

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $1.25 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2022

Crews will be pouring the bridge deck at CR 2708 and addressing punch list items on CR 2918. CR 2708 will be closed at the bridge for the remainder of construction. CR 2319 and CR 2918 are open to traffic and in the punch-list phase. Minimal impact to the traveling public is anticipated. The project consists of removing and replacing four bridges.

----------------------------------------

Wood County Maintenance crews are scheduled to perform blade overlay on FM 1804 between US 80 and the Sabine River. Expect lane closures and no shoulders with flaggers and a pilot vehicle controlling traffic.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 37 Road Widening and PFC Overlay

Limits: Quitman City Limit S 5.34 mi to 1.45 mi N of SL 564 in Mineola

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $4.58 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2022

Crews will be installing driveway culverts southbound. Traffic control will consist of daily shoulder closures managed with signs and truck-mounted attenuator. The project consists of base repair, level-up, spray paver, permeable friction course surface, structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

