White Knight Announces Acquisition of International Polymer Solutions
White Knight Fluid Handling Inc., a subsidiary of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), announced today that it has acquired International Polymer Solutions Inc. (iPolymer).
Having access to iPolymer’s manufacturing capabilities and product lines will enable White Knight to provide our customers with even more high-purity fluid solutions...”KAMAS, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iPolymer, headquartered in Irvine, California, has more than 30 years of experience manufacturing high-purity fluid handling solutions. iPolymer’s dedicated team of engineers and manufacturing specialists are experts in a variety of plastic machining and fabrication serving a broad spectrum of industries, including semiconductor, life sciences, gas analytics and general chemical. The company offers pneumatic valves, chemical resistant solenoid valves, manual valves, air cylinders, di water spray guns, nitrogen spray guns, fittings, connectors, manifolds and custom plastic fabrication.
— David Simmons
“Having access to iPolymer’s manufacturing capabilities and product lines will enable White Knight to provide our customers with even more high-purity fluid solutions – enabling us to become a one-stop supplier for all of our advanced OEM customers,” said David Simmons, White Knight’s Vice President of Sales. “With the company’s 30-plus years manufacturing for the semiconductor market, combined with the decades of experience from White Knight, we will offer a wealth of application knowledge, product expertise and even more manufacturing capabilities to support our combined customers.”
For more information about iPolymer, visit https://www.ipolymer.com.
ABOUT WHITE KNIGHT
White Knight Fluid Handling Inc. manufactures ultrapure fluid handling equipment used to deliver, heat, circulate, dispense, and reclaim high-purity fluids, such as corrosive alkaline or acidic chemical solutions, and toxic liquids such as fuels, glues, paints, resins, inks, and wastewater. White Knight products are built on years of proven, reliable technology to meet the stringent manufacturing needs of high-tech industries such as semiconductor, solar, LED, and
electronics fabrication. For more information about White Knight Fluid Handling Inc., please visit www.wkfluidhandling.com.
Mike Siino
iPolymer
+1 949-458-3731
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn