April 1, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Announces Virginia Leads the Country in Medicaid and Federal Health Care Program Recoveries

ATTORNEY GENERAL MIYARES ANNOUNCES VIRGINIA LEADS THE COUNTRY IN MEDICAID AND FEDERAL HEALTH CARE PROGRAM RECOVERIES

RICHMOND, VA--The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General recently released their 2021 Annual Report on State Medicaid Fraud Control Units (MFCUs) which has Virginia leading the country in Medicaid and federal health care program recoveries. The Virginia MFCU had over $444 million in court ordered restitution, fines and penalties for Medicaid and other federal health care programs.

“Protecting Virginians from Medicaid and health care fraud is one of the most important functions of the Office of the Attorney General. I am extremely proud of our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for their record of success and look forward to their continued good work in the years to come,” said Attorney General Miyares.

The MFCU is comprised of a management team, investigators, attorneys, data analysts, eDiscovery staff, paralegals, and administrative staff. These dedicated employees work tirelessly going through medical records, evidence, conducting interviews both in-state and out-of-state, participating in search warrants, inspections and sometimes weeklong trials.

These successes would not be possible without the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, HHS-OIG, DEA, FDA, and the Department of Medical Assistance Services, which administers the Commonwealth’s Medicaid program and works directly with the MFCU on investigations.

