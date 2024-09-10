September 10, 2024 -- Bipartisan Coalition of Attorneys General Call for Congress to Require Surgeon General Warning on Social Media Platforms

Commonwealth of Virginia

Bipartisan Coalition of Attorneys General Call for Congress to Require Surgeon General Warning on Social Media Platforms

RICHMOND, VA – In a letter to Congress, Attorney General Jason S. Miyares and 41 other attorneys general today called on lawmakers to pass legislation requiring a U.S. surgeon general warning on all algorithm-driven social media platforms. The letter comes amidst growing scrutiny of social media companies for their role in generational harm to young people’s mental health.

The attorneys general cited growing bodies of research that link young people’s use of these platforms to psychological harm, including depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts in kids and teens. They also note how platforms feature irresistible algorithmic recommendations, infinite scrolling, and a constant stream of notifications designed to keep kids relentlessly engaged on the platforms, even at the expense of taking breaks, engaging in other activities, or sleeping.

“Virginians deserve to know what they are really getting from social media companies, so I am calling on Congress to require that these companies place warnings on their platforms to fully disclose their risks to our children’s mental health,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “We have a growing mental health crisis in our country caused by social media platforms. Adding a warning label on social media platforms provides another layer of protection for our children who are online.”

General Miyares’s announcement today is his latest initiative to address social media’s negative effects on children. In October 2023, Miyares filed a lawsuit against Meta for harming youth mental health through its social media platforms. He has also demanded that Instagram stop monetizing child exploitation in coordination with 26 other state attorneys general. In addition, General Miyares had held town halls across the Commonwealth to hear from families and address internet safety for children.

Despite these efforts by Attorney General Miyares and similar efforts by other state attorneys general to address the harms caused by social media platforms, the attorneys general say the need for federal action is clear.

The attorneys general say more action is necessary because “social media platforms have demonstrated an unwillingness to fix the problem on their own.”

Attorney General Miyares joined the attorneys general of the following states in sending this letter: Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

