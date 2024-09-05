September 04, 2024 -- Attorney General Miyares Applauds Virginia State Corporation Commission Ruling Rejecting Dulles Greenway Toll Hikes
Attorney General Miyares Applauds Virginia State Corporation Commission Ruling Rejecting Dulles Greenway Toll Hikes
RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares issued the following statement after the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) denied a request from Toll Road Investors Partnership II L.P. to raise rates to as high as $8.10 during peak hours.
“The last thing Northern Virginia commuters need right now is higher tolls along the Dulles Greenway,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Working class families deserve a break. I am relieved our office was able to provide critical support to keep these toll hikes off the backs of commuters.”
Miyares successfully argued before the SCC that increases would materially discourage use of the Dulles Greenway and were not reasonable for users. Miyares also defended the importance of continuing to hold public hearings regarding any proposed increases to toll rates.
Toll Road Investors Partnership II (TRIP II), the owner and operator of the Greenway, had been requesting SCC approval of toll increases of more than $2.00. Currently Virginians pay $5.80 during peak traffic hours and $5.25 during off peak hours for a standard 2-axle vehicle. TRIP II sought to raise that to $8.10 during peak traffic hours and $6.40 during off peak hours.
Click here to read the SCC order.
