Route 28 Bridge Inspections Next Week in Etna, Harmar

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing Route 28 bridge inspection work in Etna Borough and Harmar Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Thursday, April 4-7 weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder restrictions will occur on Route 28 in both directions according to the following schedule:

Monday and Tuesday, April 4-5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at the Route 8 interchange ramps

Wednesday and Thursday, April 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at the bridge over Deer Creek south of the Harmar interchange

Restrictions will occur in both directions, however, not simultaneously.

PennDOT crews will conduct the bridge inspections.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

