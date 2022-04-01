I-79 Overnight Traffic Stoppages Next Week in Marshall Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing traffic stoppages on I-79 at the Wexford Run Road Bridge in Marshall Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Friday nights, April 4-8 weather permitting.

Short-term single-lane traffic stoppages will occur on I-79 at the Wexford Run Road Bridge according to the following schedule:

Crews from Mosites Construction will a paint containment system on this $3.10 million bridge preservation project.

Operations on the structure include a deck overlay and repairs, bridge painting, roadway approach repair and replacement, expansion dam and bearing replacement, approach guide rail and barrier transitions, drainage improvements, and other miscellaneous work. Short-term lane restrictions will occur on I-79 in each direction beneath the bridge during off-peak hours. Additionally, a full 115-day closure of the bridge is anticipated, requiring traffic on Wexford Run Road to be detoured. The project is expected to conclude in October of 2022.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for the I-79 Neville Island Bridge rehabilitation including traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – I-79” in the subject line.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

