Liberty Tunnel Overnight Electrical Maintenance Work Starts Monday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing tunnel electrical maintenance activities in the Liberty Tunnel in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will start Monday night, April 4.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of the Liberty Tunnel weeknights from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. through late April as crews conduct electrical maintenance work.

Outbound (southbound) restrictions will not begin until two hours after events at PPG Paints Arena.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

