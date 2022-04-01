Submit Release
Vietnam Airlines Group to launch discount tickets, gifts at int’l travel mart

VIETNAM, April 1 -  

The design of Vietnam Airlines stall at the travel mart. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and VASCO, plans to offer dozens of thousands of tickets, tours, and gifts at the ongoing Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) in Hà Nội which will close on April 3.

Joining VITM 2022 – which marks the reopening of the Vietnamese tourism sector in the new normal, the group wants to join hands with the authorities and travel businesses to bring best experience possible for tourists and help speed up tourism recovery. Its member Vietnam Airlines is the sponsor of travel and the official carrier for the expo.

The travel mart features about 320 booths with the participation of travel firms and management officials from 52 cities and provinces across the country and six foreign countries and territories, namely Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan (China) and Turkey. It hopes to welcome 40,000 visitors.

Participating tourism and aviation businesses will offer more than 10,000 promotional tours, 100,000 low-cost air tickets, and thousands of gifts at the event. — VNS

