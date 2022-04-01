TDOT Awards Contract to Improve I-55 and Crump Interchange

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) awarded a construction contract to Bell & Associates Construction, LLC to complete infrastructure improvements on the I-55 and Crump interchange, including I-55 bridge repairs. The contract was awarded on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The Department utilized the A+B bidding process in letting this contract to ensure the best combination of price and minimal traffic disruption.

Bell & Associates Construction, headquartered in Nashville, submitted the lowest bid of $141,214,798.50 for the work. The maximum number of days to bid on the project was 1,665 days and the minimum was 935 days. Bell & Associates bid 1,019 days. The project is scheduled to begin this month and is estimated to be complete in the first quarter of 2025. The I-55 bridge and work zone area could see up to eight weekend full closures from 8:00 P.M. Friday to 6:00 A.M. Monday and two two-week closures will be allowed for work that cannot be performed while maintaining traffic through the worksite.

The improvements to the I-55 and Crump Boulevard Interchange include constructing new through travel lanes for mainline I-55 traffic, which will eliminate the requirement for interstate traffic to use single-lane, low-speed ramps to continue on I-55. A new multi-lane roundabout intersection will be constructed to replace the existing cloverleaf interchange and provide improved access to and from I-55 and existing local roadways. The project will also include repairs to the I-55 river bridge deck.

For more project information visit the project's webpage where you can sign up for project updates, I-55 and Crump Interchange.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total loss to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.

###