National Family Law Firm, WhitbeckBennett, Expands Services Offered with New Education Law Special Counsel
WhitbeckBennett Continues to Expand Family Law Firm Nationwide
As a former Loudoun County School Board member Debbie Rose is uniquely qualified to protect the rights of parents, children, and teachers in education cases.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National family law firm, WhitbeckBennett, continues to expand its Education Law services with the addition of a new Special Counsel, Debbie Rose, at their Leesburg, Virginia office.
— John Whitbeck, Managing Partner, WhitbeckBennett
With the addition of Debbie Rose, WhitbeckBennett can now act as an advocate on behalf of children, their parents, and teachers with issues against both public and private schools. We also represent clients in school boundary disputes, student expulsion, suspension and disciplinary proceedings, and disputes with school administrators.
John Whitbeck, founder and Managing Partner of WhitbeckBennett, launched the firm in April of 2020 with aspirations to seek out future locations for expanding its practice to reach families across the nation. The family law firm was founded with a vision to provide struggling families with strong legal advice, acting as their advocate during some of life’s most difficult times.
"As a former Loudoun County School Board member Debbie Rose is uniquely qualified to protect the rights of parents, children, and teachers in education cases," stated Whitbeck. He went on to say, "[w]e are very excited to bring her character, skills, and experience to our firm’s education law practice.”
WhitbeckBennett is the first national family law firm to serve both men and women. Focusing its practice on the areas of law that affect everyone in the family, WhitbeckBennett's mission is to serve families with compassion, trusted advice, and fearless advocacy. WhitbeckBennett's practice areas include Family Law, Education Law, Mental Health Law, Mediation, and Estate Planning.
